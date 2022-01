Two special events were held on New Year's Eve at Adams Pecan. Fireworks were sold into the night to welcome a New Year. A children's book was sold, autographed by the author, Tracy Larkins. She was seated at a table holding rows of the book, "Birth Angel to the Rescue". It was dedicated to her adopted daughter, Alexis Donielle, who was present at the book signing. The book is about the process of adopting Alexis, "a miraculous adoption journey". Tracy said the book is about "the blessings of adoption and the goodness of the Lord".

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO