The Miami Heat (24-15) are back in action after two days off to visit the Phoenix Suns (30-8) at 9:00pm EST. The team with the best record in the NBA and the first to 30 wins after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers are also 17-4 at the Footprint Center. Chris Paul is coming off a triple-double performance with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday’s victory — their third in a row — though Devin Booker struggled from the field and scored just 11 points, but he did contribute 10 rebounds and four assists. Even taking that performance into account, he is still averaging 24.1 points while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO