Lakers Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves Contract Updates

The Lakers have had a few important decisions to make this week. By Friday, L.A. needed to choose if they wanted to keep point guard Avery Bradley, and shooting guard Austin Reaves on the roster. According to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, both of their contracts will become fully guaranteed by Friday at 2:00 p.m. PT before L.A. faces off against the Atlanta Hawks.

This is big for the Lakers because these are two players that are able to make a big difference out on the court. Avery Bradley has been a powerful defensive player, which is exactly what the Lakers would be lacking if they chose not to keep him. Not only that, but Austin Reaves is the kind of rookie a team needs, who does not shy away from pressure, so much so that he was able to score a game-winning three-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks.

Both of these players have also had their teammates and staff back them on how important it would be to keep them on the roster. For Bradley specifically, Frank Vogel praised him for his performance this season. Austin Reaves however made his spot on this roster after the game he had against the Mavericks.

With the addition of Stanley Johnson getting another 10-day contract, it looks like things are beginning to fall into place. This Lakers team will continue to stay whole as they prepare for the rest of the season.

The Friday night Lakers vs. Hawks matchup begins at 7:00 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.