ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

New COVID-19 Oral Drug Showing 100% Recovery

By editor
eturbonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Biotechnology Corp. a Taiwanese biopharmaceutical company, announced that its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial for oral new drug Antroquinonol (HOCENA®) has achieved 100% recovery results of its primary outcome measure in hospitalized mild, moderate including ICU severe patients. In line with the plan, GoldenBiotech will submit the final...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: New Covid variant or laboratory error?

A scientist who reported the existence of a new Covid variant that combines characteristics of Delta and Omicron has insisted his findings are accurate after experts dismissed them as the result of laboratory samples becoming contaminated. Dr Leonidos Kostrikis, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, told the Cypriot channel Sigma TV that he and his colleagues have identified 25 cases of the so-called “Deltacron” variant, which has resulted in hospitalisation in 11 cases, and have submitted their data to the GISAID global database.The announcement caused concern over the weekend after it trended on social media,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Biotechnology#Peru#Taiwanese#Hocena#Icu#The Us Fda#Eua#Standard Of Care#Ecmo
The Independent

Daily Covid-19 case numbers reach record total in Ireland

A new record daily number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in Ireland A further 26,122 cases were announced on Saturday.Previously, the highest daily total was 23,817, notified on January 6.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 26,122 confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 917 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 8, 2022As of 8am on Saturday, there were 917 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.Warnings were issued last week that the health system will be challenged in the coming days as the state approaches the peak of the Omicron surge.Approximately 12% of healthcare staff were absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services on Friday. Read More Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clashSnow and icy patches forecast as heavy rain sweeps across UKPolice called to anti-lockdown protest in Glasgow city centre
WORLD
recordpatriot.com

Michigan receives initial limited supply of new oral COVID-19 medications

LANSING — Michigan has received its first shipment of new oral medications to treat COVID-19, paxlovid and molnupiravir, following the recent emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. These antivirals are designed for the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Both medications may only be prescribed...
MICHIGAN STATE
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
patientdaily.com

100% Recovery-GoldenBiotech Announces Topline Results from Unblinded COVID-19 Trial for Oral New Drug Antroquinonol in Hospitalized Mild, Moderate and Severe Patients

Golden Biotechnology Corp.(TPEx:4132) ("GoldenBiotech", GBC), a leading Taiwanese biopharmaceutical company, announces that its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial for oral new drug Antroquinonol (HOCENA®) has achieved 100% recovery results of its primary outcome measure in hospitalized mild, moderate including ICU severe patients. In line with the plan, GoldenBiotech will submit the final clinical trial analysis report and related R&D documents to the US FDA to apply for emergency use authorization (EUA) for Antroquinonol (HOCENA®).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WAND TV

New oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments coming to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two new oral antiviral treatments will soon be available in Illinois, state health officials announced Thursday. The treatments are Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck). Both treatments are available by prescription only and must be taken as soon as possible after a person is diagnosed and within five days of the start of COVID-19 symptoms. They are meant for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have a high risk of becoming severely ill from the virus, including hospitalization or death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
El Defensor Chieftain

State to provide oral therapeutics to treat COVID-19

The New Mexico Department of Health announced last week that it has authorized oral therapeutics for high-risk patients who need, but do not have access to monoclonal antibody infusion. Supply of the oral medications will be very limited initially, and demand is anticipated to exceed the available supply. As a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Emergency Use Authorization for Immediate Risk of COVID-19 Death

NRx Pharmaceuticals announced today that it has submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 who are at immediate risk of death from Respiratory Failure despite treatment with approved therapy including remdesivir and who are ineligible for enrollment into the ongoing ACTIV-3b NIH-sponsored trial.
INDUSTRY
cnycentral.com

New drug by Pfizer expected to greatly reduce Covid-19 related hospitalizations

A new drug made by Pfizer is expected to greatly reduce Covid-19 related hospitalizations. Paxlovid is an antiviral that has been approved to treat high-risk patients who test positive for Covid-19. According to virologist Luis Schang of Cornell, this drug will significantly reduce the healthcare overload—which he believes is the biggest issue caused by the pandemic.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
pharmatimes.com

MHRA grants approval for Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer’s Paxlovid has a success rate of nearly 90% as a prophylaxis treatment against severe COVID-19 when administered shortly after the patient has been infected with the virus. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the use of a second oral antiviral pill for COVID-19 to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Pfizer To Provide US Additional 10M Courses Of COVID-19 Oral Therapy

The U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 oral therapy, Paxlovid. This commitment will supplement the 10 million treatment courses previously contracted by the U.S. Government, bringing the total amount of treatment courses to 20 million. Collectively, approximately 10...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Oral Vaccine and Antibody Booster Breakthrough

Vaccines have been a trending topic ever since the coronavirus outbreak two years ago. DreamTec Research Limited has made a major breakthrough in developing a COVID-19 oral vaccine. In its recently published peer-reviewed paper in an international medical journal Vaccines, which demonstrates Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis) spores, expressing a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain (sRBD) on their surface can then produce neutralizing antibodies. DreamTec conducted a pilot study for a new COVID-19 oral vaccine which is able to elicit an immune response in both mice and human volunteers without adverse effects (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05057923).
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy