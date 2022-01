Wearable tech has come a long way in the last decade. Ten years ago, step trackers seemed like the apex of what was possible; now, they’re but one tool in a vast array of technology designed to monitor your health without being overly intrusive. Tech like the Apple Watch can be useful for detecting health conditions — though it’s no substitute for regular visits to a doctor and the medical-grade devices they have access to.

