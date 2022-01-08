Spencer leads Loyola over Boston U. 66-58

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston had a simple goal for the season, one she's more than living up to for No. 1 South Carolina. 'œI'm just trying to be dominant,' she said. Boston took over once more with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Gamecocks improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 74-54 victory over No. 21 Kentucky on Sunday.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO