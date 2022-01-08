Houston Rockets unveil hot dog with bacon, mac and cheese and cereal

The Bacon Ranch Dog is Back & Part of this Unique, Mouthwatering Collection that’s in a League of their Own. Irvine, California, Dec. 27, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Wienerschnitzel has elevated the chili cheese dog and created a crave-worthy collection so distinctive and yummy, they’ll leave you wanting more. The Chili Cheese All-Beef Dogs are a compilation of three of the chain’s mouthwatering hot dogs. The first, the largest hot dog chain in the world took two of America’s favorite flavors - bacon and ranch dressing - and created the exquisite Bacon Ranch Dog. A plump all-beef hot dog loaded with crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, melty shredded cheddar and its world famous Chili. Then, they took their scrumptious Chili Cheese Fries and added them to a tasty all-beef hot dog to create the flavorful Junkyard Dog. Packed with grilled onions, zesty mustard, golden fries, savory Chili and American cheese - it’s a fan favorite! If it’s classics you crave, there’s the tried and true Chili Cheese Dog, a juicy all-beef hot dog topped with Chili and shredded cheddar.

