Erath County, TX

Texas Health Resources joins national health equity collaborative, launches initiatives to address social determinants of health in Erath County

stateofreform.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Health Resources has announced their selection to be part of one of 20 teams in the nation to participate in the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Hospital Community Collaborative. The national collaborative aims to provide proven insights and resources to create effective collaborations between hospitals and community organizations with the mission...

stateofreform.com

#Texas Health Resources#Health Equity#National Health#Community Health#Tarleton State University
