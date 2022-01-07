Texas Health Resources joins national health equity collaborative, launches initiatives to address social determinants of health in Erath County

Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) has launched a community survey to identify key health priorities in the Grayson County area. Community members who live, work and play in Grayson County are asked to participate in the survey, which is part of a broader study—the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)—that is being conducted by OHTLMC. Hospital leaders will use the survey results to develop strategies for improving quality of life in the communities that OHTLMC serves.

