All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the four decades that Lowell Daunt Collins created art he did so with urgency as one of the standout leaders of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s in the Houston art scene. From a background of classical training, he remained interested in experimental processes of paint application, sculpting and carving stone at a tabletop scale. His subject matter, influenced by training from Thomas Hart Benton and Otis Dozier and many others, enabled his original voice to be unique and powerful. He endeavored to create art that connected to the human condition, all the while pursuing art that reflected his passion for creative design.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO