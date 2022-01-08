Linux Mint 20.3 Released with Some New Features and Refinements

Ever since BIOS updates became possible, the process required rebooting the PC. Even when motherboard manufacturers moved completely to UEFI, this remained the case. Intel is now changing that, thanks to a new part of the ACPI specification called Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry (PFRUT). This allows for firmware updates to a PC’s BIOS or UEFI without forcing a reboot. Windows users, though, will be disappointed. The feature is Linux-only, at least for now.
The new Nitrux 1.8 release defaults to the XFS file system and comes with the latest Linux kernel. Here's what's new!.
In this article, we will demonstrate how to configure a Secure FTP server (vsftpd) using SSL/TLS encryption. Traditional FTP services are not very secure and vulnerable because the credentials are transmitted in clear text, which is prone to crackdowns and many types of attacks like brute force. The majority of applications these days come with a security feature that can be used to set up a secure FTP server. Consider encrypting data between the Server and Client with FTPS (FTP Secure) in conjunction with SSL/TLS. SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is another way of securing data transmission. SFTP was developed as an extension of SSH, and it can also be used with other security protocols.
Most of us are familiar with Docker as a popular Container runtime for major Linux distributions. However, when it comes to the RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, Docker is not officially supported. Learn how to install and manage Podman containers in RHEL systems here.
Still powered by the Linux 5.14 kernel series, which reached end of life about one and a half months ago, KaOS Linux 2022.01 is here with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Frameworks 5.89 and KDE Gear 21.12 software suites. KaOS Linux’s...
For those running Linux on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle is set to bring a few improvements to the "thinkpad_acpi" driver. Thanks to developers Ognjen Galic and Thomas Weißschuh, the ThinkPad ACPI driver is adding support for inhibit charge behavior if wanting to temporarily disable charging support for ThinkPads allowing this behavior through the system's embedded controller (EC).
Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 Una ships with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to ensure seamless upgrades from the previous release, Linux Mint 20.2 Uma. The Cinnamon edition features the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.2...
One uniqueness or key identifier of different Linux distributions is in the package manager they use to update, install, configure, and uninstall various targeted software packages. In Arch Linux, the package manager is called Pacman. This tutorial seeks to walk you through some commonly used and unique Pacman commands that will make your Arch Linux interaction and experience easier and much more memorable.
These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.
The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email, shop, bank, read the news, and watch videos online, you often do all this using a browser. Google Chrome is a...
Rust has been adopted by hundreds of big companies in production environments. From applications like Dropbox, Firefox, and Cloudflare, to embedded devices and scalable web services, Rust can be used on all of those types of applications and deployments. In this guide, you will learn how to install Rust programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye. We will be using the rustup toolchain for installing and managing Rust on the Debian system.
Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release from Canonical, the Linux Lite 5.8 distribution release promises updated components, bug fixes, and many other tweaks and changes. Learn what to expect in the new release and test it now.
Oracle Siebel CRM delivers a combination of transactional, analytical, and engagement features to manage all customer-facing operations. Siebel CRM is proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
