Shaman Predicts TWICE Dahyun is Set to be a 'Big Hit' in 2022, Reveals Marriage Luck of the Idol

By Eunice Dawson
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the broadcast of KBS2's "All Year Live," TWICE Dahyun's fortune, career and relationship in 2022 were predicted by experts. The idol was named as the 98-liner who will become a "big hit" this year!. On Jan. 7, a special episode of KBS's "All Year Live," featuring "Stars Born...

www.kpopstarz.com

Dahyun
