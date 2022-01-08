ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

What the Fontaine?!: RIP Sidney Poitier (01/07/22)

By Fontaine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations: internet 2011) PODCAST (stream or download) More...

The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist, died Friday at age 94. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sidney Poitier Dies: Hollywood Trailblazer, Activist, and Oscar Winner Was 94

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist, and Hollywood trailblazer, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell out of the Bahamas, where Poitier held dual citizenship. Representatives for Poitier did not immediately return IndieWire’s request for comment. Poitier broke the color barrier in Hollywood. Rising to superstar status in an industry that has forever been controlled on both sides of the camera by primarily white men, he was an actor, director, and producer who completely shifted perceptions of race that had long been held, prior to his arrival, by both audiences and...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sidney Poitier’s Family Pays Emotional Tribute to Their ‘Guiding Light’

At the news of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier’s death at age 94, tributes poured in from around the world about his impact as both an entertainer and as an activist. Now, his family has shared a statement, in which they pay honor to the man “who always put family first.” Read the statement in full below. There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

“My Inspiration, My Guiding Light”: Hollywood (and Barack Obama) Say Goodbye to Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, legendary actor who went down in history in the early 60s for being the first African-American to win the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field, passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Already an absolute star, in 1967 he released the most popular films of his career (Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, To Sir, with Love and In the Heat of the Night), maintaining his presence in film and television for decades while he was serving as ambassador of the Bahamas.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

