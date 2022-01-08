ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physical Nintendo Switch Release Ahead For Bloodroots

By Rayna Sherbinow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie hack and slash title Bloodroots will receive a limited physical release for the Nintendo Switch. Developer and publisher Paper Cult are working with Super Rare Games to print 4,000 copies of the game. They will be available for purchase through the Super Rare Games website starting January 13 at 6...

