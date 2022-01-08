Friday's Scores

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Friday, January 7 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10 BOYS […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back. It’s time for the first 18 Sports Blitz of the High School winter season. The 18 Sports team brings you highlights and scores from around the Twin Tiers. Check out the highlights from a busy Friday night of High School basketball. Plus, the 15th-ranked Elmira […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Huntington 19, Capital 15, St. Albans 7, John Marshall 6, Greenbrier East 3, Spring Mills 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Wheeling Park 1. Class AAA. 1. Logan...
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 4A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Ames (8)7-11161. 2. Pleasant Valley (2)9-0913. 3. Iowa City, West7-0827. 4. Waukee Northwes9-1744. 5. Sioux City, East...
Jan. 10—High scores were abundant throughout the weekend at the Chippewa Valley Match Games. Naturally, it took one more to clinch the title. Dave Langer bowled a 279 in the finals to unseat defending champion John Kreyer Jr. and win the championship at Wagner's Lanes. It capped another successful running of the longstanding tournament, which routinely draws some of the top bowlers from around the Midwest.
Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
1. Carmel (9-3) beat Center Grove 44-20, lost to Westfield 42-43. 2. Fishers (12-2) beat Lafayette Jeff 58-47, lost to Pike 64-68 OT. 3. Zionsville (9-1) beat Brebeuf Jesuit 52-49 OT. 4. Chesterton (11-0) beat Hammond Noll 77-48, beat Merrillville 76-68. 5. Penn (8-1) beat South Bend St. Joseph 73-56,...
6. Lebanon15-351 7. Dobyns-Bennett14-444 Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia 28. Henry County 20. Science Hill 15. Karns 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: none. Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 20. White House-Heritage 20. Tyner Academy 15. Polk County 12. Division I - Class 1A. RecordPts.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points Team Record Pts Prv Class AAAA 1. Morgantown (7) 5-3 88 1 2. George Washington (2) 5-0 87 3 3. Jefferson (1) 5-0 75 2 […]
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Baylor (61)15-015251. 2. Gonzaga12-214404. 3. UCLA10-113765. 4. Auburn14-111939.
Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (19-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City enters the matchup against Washington after losing four straight games. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington has an 8-2 record in one-possession games. The Thunder...
Northern Illinois (3-8, 0-1) vs. Kent State (7-7, 2-2) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Trendon Hankerson and Northern Illinois will battle Sincere Carry and Kent State. Hankerson is averaging 8.8 points over the last five games. Carry has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games.
