Jan. 10—High scores were abundant throughout the weekend at the Chippewa Valley Match Games. Naturally, it took one more to clinch the title. Dave Langer bowled a 279 in the finals to unseat defending champion John Kreyer Jr. and win the championship at Wagner's Lanes. It capped another successful running of the longstanding tournament, which routinely draws some of the top bowlers from around the Midwest.

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO