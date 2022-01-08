ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Job report shows low unemployment, but fewer jobs added than expected

By Lauren Clark
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV). — Monica Pappas runs Fingerprinting Express in Las Vegas, a business that provides fingerprinting background checks. But she says the past few months have been far from easy--particularly with finding staff. "Before the pandemic, in 24 hours here in southern Nevada, I would get 500...

news3lv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check 2022: $1,400 Payment on Offer in the USA

In the United States, people could be in the queue to get a stimulus check payment of $1,400 early in 2022, but there’s a definite requirement that must be followed by recipients. Do you want to have children? A particular proportion of the government assistance will be sent either...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tofu Manufacturer Expanding in California, Adding 110 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. One of the world’s biggest manufacturers of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefabricator.com

Manufacturing sector added jobs in December

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that employment rose by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9%. Manufacturing added 26,000 jobs in December, primarily in durable goods industries. A job gain in machinery (more than 8,000) reflected the return of workers from a strike. Manufacturing employment is down by 219,000 since February 2020.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingerprinting Express#Hospitality#Unlv Economics#Dow Jones
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mortgageorb.com

December Jobs Report Underwhelming, But Unemployment Dropped to 3.9 Percent

The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December – well below the 300,000+ expected – as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of the job gains were in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation...
BUSINESS
discoverestevan.com

Provincial Jobs Up, Along With Unemployment

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan is slightly up from November, but is down significantly compared to last December, and is one of the lowest in the country. The latest numbers from Statistics Canada’s monthly Labour Force Survey were released Friday morning. At the national level, it showed the economy created 55,000 jobs in December, which moved the national unemployment rate from 6.0 percent to 5.9 percent.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
freightwaves.com

Employment report: More trucking jobs in December than 2 years ago

December’s job gains in the truck transportation sector reported Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics were one of the lowest since the industry began to climb out of the losses inflicted by the pandemic. They also marked a notable benchmark: There were more truck transportation jobs in December...
INDUSTRY
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

December jobs report: Employers add 199,000 jobs, unemployment falls to 3.9%

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs, with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department also said Friday that the nation's unemployment rate fell...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy