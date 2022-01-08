ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots This Week: Jaguars Lookback and Dolphins Preview

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci,...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 33-24 win over New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins aren’t advancing to the playoffs, but at least the team won’t have a sour taste in their mouth for the entire offseason. The Dolphins’ 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots, which produced the first series sweep of the Patriots in 20 years, allowed Miami to finish the 2021 season with a 9-8 record. That’s right, the same Dolphins team that began 1-7 won eight of the ...
Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

A quick glance at the playoff field gives a pretty good idea of why there is such volatility in NFL coaching offices. Philadelphia Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni has his team in the playoffs. Zac Taylor, in just his third season, took the Cincinnati Bengals from the basement of the league to the AFC North title.
WGRZ TV

Bills will host Patriots on Saturday night in wild card round

It took until past midnight for the Bills to learn that their opponent will be none other than the New England Patriots. That was decided when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on a field goal to end overtime. With New England losing to Miami on...
CBS Boston

Winning Plays Remain Out Of Reach And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Football games, as we know, involve a multitude of moments, decisions, plays, penalties, and mistakes. We know this. But if we could, if for nothing else but the sake of the exercise, let’s distill Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game down to one single play. Because despite everything that had happened leading up to this one singular moment, the game was there to be won for both teams. You may have already guessed the moment in question: Fourth quarter, just inside the two-minute warning, Miami clinging to a three-point lead, Patriots needing a stop, Dolphins facing a third-and-8 at...
Patriots.com

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Hunter Henry has his longest pass reception of the season. Brandon Bolden scores his first rushing touchdown of the season. Has second career-two-touchdown performance. Nick Folk extends mark to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards, one behind the NFL mark of 56 by Ryan Succop. RB Damien Harris has...
The Phinsider

3 Reasons Why: Dolphins vs. Patriots - Week 18 - 2022

It doesn’t mean much, but the Miami Dolphins were able to complete their sweep of the Patriots on Sunday, with a 33-24 win over New England. Miami finishes the 2021 season with a 9-8 record, marking the first time since 2002 and 2003 that the Dolphins have had back-to-back winning seasons in the NFL.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Flores out, Grier stays — Dolphins owner Steve Ross got it all backwards if this was about football

What now? Or, to look at it from another angle, considering the Miami Dolphins got it all backwards: Now what? Brian Flores is out as coach. General manager Chris Grier stays. That’s the reverse of the manner change should have come from any sane and rational football view — if this was in fact about football. Which it wasn’t entirely. “Collaboration and communication,” owner Steve Ross said ...
