NEW From Federal: HST .327 Federal Magnum JHP

Perhaps less famous than its big brother – the .357 Magnum – the .327 Federal Magnum cartridge has some major upsides. It’s easier to control out of revolvers with shorter barrels. Due to its smaller diameter, those carrying .327 Federal Magnum get an extra round in the cylinder as well. These...
The Punch line of Personal Defense ammunition was previously limited to seven cartridge, including the sometimes controversial .22 Long Rifle. Other calibers included 9mm Luger, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, .38 SPL, .380 ACP, and 10mm Auto. Now, the popular defensive ammunition is available for those who protect themselves using the .44 S&W SPL cartridge. Now, Federal expands Punch to include the potent revolver cartridge.
When it comes to gunfighting, it’s been proven time and again that the side with more rounds will win. Shotguns aren’t known for their large capacities, meaning that those using them for defense could use some creativity. One way to fit more in the tube is to make the shells shorter, and that’s exactly what Federal has done. New in their line of Personal Defense rounds, these are the Force X2 Shorty shotshells from Federal Premium.
The 6.5 PRC cartridge is a pretty versatile round. It’s found a home in the competitive world because of its flat-shooting properties. It’s also infiltrated the hunting industry, allowing hunters to reach out and take their game with confidence. Hunting ammunition being highly specialized, Federal Premium saw it fit to mix the flight performance of 6.5 PRC with the wounding performance of copper. Federal has just added the 6.5 PRC cartridge to the Trophy Copper MeatEater line.
Long-range calibers have come a long way in only a few years. Federal Premium has been there since the beginning to provide shooters with the rounds they need to reach out. With precision rifle shooting competitions growing in popularity, the demand for faster, flatter-shooting calibers has led to even more efficient cartridges. The most recent example of this, the 6.5 PRC, has just been added to Federal Premium’s Gold Medal Berger line of rifle ammunition.
Federal’s Gold Medal ammunition is some of the best, in my small opinion. Apparently, others agree, as I was only able to find it for triple the price this last year. It was nearly impossible to find at the beginning of the ammo grab. Federal Premium combines its brass cases and primers with high-quality projectiles to deliver consistency from the chamber to the target. One such projectile is the Berger Long Range Hybrid Target. This is the bullet used by the Federal Premium Gold Medal Berger 6mm Creedmoor, new for 2022.
Busting clays is a very old and fun tradition. While some shooters do it as Sunday meditation, there are some very good competitive shooters who specialize in the sport. For those shooters, Federal has released the new Top Gun Lead and Top Gun Steel shotshells. These are made especially for shooting clays, and they use a paper wad to reduce plastic on the range.
News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
Ruger has announced the initial production and shipment of Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles. Just over a year after acquiring the assets associated with the Marlin brand, Ruger is shipping the first Marlin model, the 1895 SBL chambered in .45-70 Govt. “We are excited to officially flip the switch and let...
GOOGLE Map users have spotted a mysterious shadow at the bottom of a lake, sparking theories that it could be an underwater military base. The alleged site is way off the beaten tracks in the depths of the Pyramid Lake in Nevada and appears as users zoom out online. Sleuths...
A mystery has been solved in the mountains of New Mexico — and the resolution appears to have been bloody and a little ironic. Wildlife experts searched nearly two years for a phantom-like Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep seen wandering far outside its natural range on Cookes Peak, 230 miles southwest of Albuquerque.
Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
Savage Arms has announced the addition of the 110 Carbon Tactical to its line of 110 bolt-action rifles. The new Savage 110 Carbon Tactical builds upon the success of the 110 Tactical, but cuts weight with an exclusive PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped stainless steel barrel. “The 110 Tactical has...
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have the smallest of the Automag lineup, the Baby Automag! Back in the day, AMT was a manufacturer of unique handguns. Mainly handguns that I would argue were an answer to a question no one asked. Nonetheless, they found their small unobtained market and took charge. They were the manufacturers of semi-automatic high-powered handguns, particularly magnums. They made handguns that shot .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .45 ACP, .50 AE, and .30 Carbine even! But at some point for a limited run, they tried their hand at .22 Long Rifle pistols. This brought us a 1,000 pistol run of Baby Automag handguns. These Baby Automags were very similar in design to the Ruger MK series of the time and functioned the exact same.
The use of lead in ammunition has been on a pretty steady decline for the past few years. What seemed to start as a political encroachment on firearms owners quickly evolved into something else. Hunters stayed away from lead to keep from ingesting it, and due to promising performance shown by other materials. As someone who shoots a lot, I imagine a lot of us just realized that the potential for lead exposure just isn’t worth doing things the old way. CCI Blazer is now introducing a lead-free option for 2022. Introducing Blazer Brass Lead-Free Clean-Fire.
Strike Industries, formerly of California and now based in Nevada, has added upgrade parts for the popular SIG Sauer P365 to their product selection. The newest addition, a barrel, was announced this week. These aftermarket parts promise better handling and accuracy from the diminutive pistol. The Strike Barrel is made...
These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
LAS VEGAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
