NEW From Federal: HST .327 Federal Magnum JHP

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have the smallest of the Automag lineup, the Baby Automag! Back in the day, AMT was a manufacturer of unique handguns. Mainly handguns that I would argue were an answer to a question no one asked. Nonetheless, they found their small unobtained market and took charge. They were the manufacturers of semi-automatic high-powered handguns, particularly magnums. They made handguns that shot .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .45 ACP, .50 AE, and .30 Carbine even! But at some point for a limited run, they tried their hand at .22 Long Rifle pistols. This brought us a 1,000 pistol run of Baby Automag handguns. These Baby Automags were very similar in design to the Ruger MK series of the time and functioned the exact same.

1 DAY AGO