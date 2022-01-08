ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

3. Create built-in details on a budget.

By Cassie Sheets
Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

TikTok creator @mygrandparentschair used Ikea bookcases to...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

This tiny cabin was built in 3 weeks and cost 30% less than a traditional house

The way we build homes is changing. In 2016, the world’s tallest modular apartment building opened in New York City. In 2018, Ikea’s experimental Space10 lab designed a modular home that cost less than $10,000. Even Disney’s new castle in Hong Kong was built using modular construction—its 13 towers were prefabricated off-site then craned into place.
HOUSING
palmspringslife.com

Creating a Catalyst

Dan John Anderson and a towering totem made of pine. Logs of cypress, redwood, sugar pine, oak, olive, and cedar arrive to Dan John Anderson as just that: hunks of raw nature poised to fulfill the artist’s intention. Carved wood sculptures — some strengthened with applied patchwork — emerge from his studio as stools, objects, and totems.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Mygrandparentschair
Times and Democrat

1. Paint your tile for a budget upgrade.

Did you know you can refresh dated tile with a special tile paint? It’s much more affordable than a big bathroom renovation. TikTok creator @sydneyleanndesign updated some brown 90s tile with black paint for a modern look.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Times and Democrat

2. Skip the Frame TV.

The Samsung Frame TV might look great, but it’s a few thousand dollars over budget for most people. TikTok creator @cassmaskeshome shows you can build your own custom frame for any flat screen for a big upgrade on a budget. My DIY Frame TV for under $20 (check my...
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

the best built-in refrigerators to buy in 2022

Best Overall Built-In Refrigerator: GE Cafe 48-Inch Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Best Value Built-In Refrigerator: Bosch Benchmark 36-Inch French Door Refrigerator. Best 36-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Miele PerfectCool 36-Inch 4-Door Built-In Refrigerator. Best 42-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Dacor Professional 42-Inch Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator. Best 48-Inch Built-In Refrigerator: Sub-Zero Pro 48-Inch Glass-Door Built-In Refrigerator.
ELECTRONICS
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
luxurylaunches.com

A full kitchen, marble countertops, motorized TV and a hidden supercar garage – This is not a home but a villa on wheels – Take a closer look at this $2 million motorhome from Germany.

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.
CARS
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
homecrux.com

The Best Tiny Houses on Wheels in 2021

The year 2021 is about to end and it’s safe to say that the age belonged to the brilliant feats in the world of design and architecture. Kicking off fresh beginnings in 2022, we are ready to chug champagne and embark on a new journey to the future that belongs to downsize living. But before that, let’s have a glimpse of some of the most intriguing tiny houses of 2021 that were featured on Homecrux.
HOME & GARDEN
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
ELLE DECOR

The Very Best Living Rooms of 2021

This past year called for a lot of time on the sofa, and our living rooms became havens for rest and relaxation. All of the living rooms we featured this year had a unique angle of their own—from oversize sofas, mixed prints, and material exploration (think marble and glass) to studied minimalism. Here, we present some of our favorites.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy