Former World No.30 Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on Amanda Anisimova in the final of the WTA Melbourne Summer Set 2 2022. Amanda Anisimova has had a torrid few seasons. However, the American looks to have put past behind her. With injuries and personal issues plaguing her last two seasons more, she appears ready to return to the upper levels of the women’s game. If she can keep it up, the 20 year old will quickly reclaim her place as one of the bright young stars in the women’s game.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO