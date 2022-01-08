ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Slajchert scores 19 to carry Penn over Cornell 79-65

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Clark Slajchert had 19 points off the bench to carry Penn to a 79-65 win over Cornell on...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Cornell#Quakers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Kansas City Star

Langley scores 18 to carry UNC Greensboro over VMI 72-56

Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI 72-56 in Southern Conference play on Saturday. Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1). De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bas Leyte scored 11. Jake Stephens had 22 points and three...
LEXINGTON, VA
Kansas City Star

St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 80-79

Derek St. Hilaire had a season-high 31 points and Simeon Kirkland sank two free throws with a minute left for the game's final points as New Orleans beat Northwestern State 80-79 on Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off tournament. St. Hilaire shot 13 for 16 from...
KATY, TX
Kansas City Star

The takeaway from Kansas Jayhawks’ loss to Texas Tech that will stick with Bill Self

About six years ago, I spent the day with Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider for a story, and one answer he gave that day has stood out since. Schneider was getting interviewed by a Big 12 conference reporter, who ended their chat with rapid-fire questions: What’s your favorite dessert? Song? Who was your celebrity crush growing up? Do you have a team motto?
LUBBOCK, TX
KESQ

Archibald scores 31 to lift Louisiana Tech over UTSA 79-63

SAN ANTONIO — Amorie Archibald had a career-high 31 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63. Archibald made 12 of 14 shots, including 6 of 6 from behind the arc. Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (13-3, 4-0 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Jordan Ivy-Curry had 22 points for the Roadrunners (7-9, 0-3). Jacob Germany added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lamin Sabally had 10 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSLS

UNC beats Virginia behind 29 points, 21 rebounds from Bacot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia. Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row. Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels, Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Estrada scores 22 to carry Hofstra over James Madison 87-80

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 22 points as Hofstra beat James Madison 87-80 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday. Darlinstone Dubar pitched in with 17 points for the Pride (9-6, 1-1). Abayomi Iyiola and Jalen Ray scored 15 apiece. Vado Morse scored a season-high 24 points...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy