Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell victim says Virginia Giuffre told her about sleeping with Prince Andrew

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24un8m_0dg1u7o200
Ghislaine Maxwell victim Carolyn Andriano says in a new bombshell interview that Virginia Roberts Giuffre told her about having sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 -- and showed her this now-infamous photo of them in Maxwell's London home. SDNY

One of the key witnesses in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial came forward Friday with new information about Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew.

Carolyn Andriano, 35, says in a new bombshell interview that Giuffre told her in 2001 that she’d had sex with the UK royal — and even showed her the now-infamous photo of the two posing together in Maxwell’s London home.

Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, is currently suing Andrew in New York, accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was underage.

Now 38, Giuffre has long alleged that she was-sex-trafficked to the prince by Jeffrey Epstein and his madam, Maxwell.

Andriano — who testified at Maxwell’s trial using only her first name — waived her right to anonymity in the interview with The Daily Mail.

Andriano said she recalled Giuffre texting her from London in March 2001 to say that she was going out to dinner with Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qflsi_0dg1u7o200
A courtroom sketch of Carolyn Andriano testifying at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial on Dec. 7, 2021.

“I asked her if she’d been to the palace. And she said, ‘I got to sleep with him,'” Andriano told the Mail.

“I said ‘What? You’re f—ing with me’ and she said, ‘No, I got to sleep with him.’ She didn’t seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool.”

A week later, Giuffre had returned to Florida and Andriano, who was just 14 at the time, said she asked the older girl to show her a picture of the prince.

Adriano said Giuffre showed her the photo of herself posing in a pink tank top with Andrew’s arm wrapped around her waist and Maxwell grinning in the background.

Andriano said she believes the photo was on a cellphone, which were just gaining popularity at the time. She said it could also have been a digital photo or a disposable snap.

“Virginia just couldn’t believe it,” Andriano told the Mail. “Maxwell had told her she had a surprise for her and I guess the surprise was Prince Andrew. She was excited. I guess when you’re meeting somebody that famous, I would have been excited, too.

“She said they had dinner and they had sex. She didn’t say anything about what they ate or where they were — that’s not what we were talking about. It was just that she couldn’t believe she got to sleep with Prince Andrew.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMMk3_0dg1u7o200
Andriano said that Giuffre “didn’t seem upset” about sleeping with Prince Andrew.

Andriano testified at Maxwell’s trial that it was Giuffre who introduced her to Epstein and Maxwell when they were teens growing up in Florida in the early 2000s.

She said she was sexually abused by Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion hundreds of times over the next few years, during so-called massage sessions that Maxwell helped arrange.

Andriano told the Mail that she blames Giuffre for getting her involved with the depraved duo.

“She knew how old I was, and she knew I came from a broken home,” Andriano said about her former friend.

“I don’t think she (Giuffre) deserves any compensation. I don’t think she was coerced into doing anything,” Andriano charged.

Giuffre, a vocal accuser of Epstein and Maxwell, claims the sick pair sex-trafficked her to Andrew three times — in London, New York and on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean. Her case against the 61-year-old prince looks set to go to trial later this year.

Andriano said Giuffre never spoke about the encounter with Andrew again after their initial conversations.

“I never got to ask Virginia about Prince Andrew again after she told me about it. She’d told me never to repeat it again,” she said.

Andriano said she asked her friend if she had gotten paid, but never got a response.

At Maxwell’s trial in lower Manhattan, Andriano told the jury that Giuffre had told her she could make some money by visiting Epstein’s mansion and giving him a massage.

During her first visit to the estate, she said Epstein stripped naked in front of her and Giuffre in his massage room and laid on the massage face down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267Ejc_0dg1u7o200
Andriano testified that it was Virginia Giuffre who introduced her to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein when they were teens growing up in Florida in the early 2000s.

“And I looked at Virginia and she eye-motioned to me to say, ‘don’t worry, it will be OK.’ Forty-five minutes into the massage, he flipped over. I stepped back and Virginia climbed on top of him and proceeded to have sex with him,” Andriano recalled.

“I didn’t know what to do or say or where to go, so I sat on the couch and watched until it was finished,” she said. “We walked back downstairs and Maxwell asked, “How did everything go?” Virginia gave her a look to say it was a great session and that’s when Maxwell asked me for my telephone number.”

Maxwell handed her three $100 bills for her service, Andriano said.

Now a mom of five, Andriano told the Mail she was proud that her testimony had helped convict the disgraced socialite of luring and grooming her and other underage girls to be abused by Epstein.

‘I’m not ashamed at being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” she said. “For other girls that have been victimized, I want them to know that it is OK to come out and tell somebody — even if you don’t want to be identified — and the sooner the better.”

enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
