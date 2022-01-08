What Nola homeowners need to know about Property Tax collection in 2022

New Orleans homeowners will have more time and a new payment option for paying their city property tax in 2022.

The city of New Orleans has extended the deadline for payments to Feb. 28, 2022 due to the significant number of properties damaged by Hurricane Ida and postponed election days.

“The Bureau of Treasury will have the 2022 property tax bill available for review online on or before Feb. 1, 2022. Residents waiting to receive their bills by mail should expect to see invoices delivered after Feb. 1. Homeowners will have until Feb.

28, 2022 to submit tax bill payments before interest accrues at 1 percent per month,” said a statement released by the city.

Payment options to help residents avoid long lines at City Hall are as follows:

Mail payments with the scannable bill stub using the enclosed envelope.

-Accepted forms of payment include a personal check, cashier’s check or a money order (no cash).

Pay online at the city’s website

-No convenience fee when you use your checking account (e-check)

-Credit or Debit card use is available (2.49% processing fee is added).

-Available all day, every day – no weather or parking concerns

-Payment is posted effective the date you authorize your bank payment.

-Only full payments of the tax bill are accepted on the website.

Curbside drop-off is available Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25 and Monday, Feb. 28.

- Accepted forms of payment include a personal check, cashier’s check or a money order (no cash).

- Be sure to include the bill stub, bill number and indicate the property address.

- Receipts will not be provided.

Public libraries throughout the City will be stationed as quick-serve drop-off only locations Thursday, Feb. 24, Friday, Feb. 25 and Monday, Feb. 28.

- The following locations will serve as drop-off locations:

- East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

- Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

- Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

City of New Orleans employees will be available at each drop-off location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please submit sealed envelopes containing no more than three property tax stubs and payments. Cash will not be accepted, and receipts will not be provided.

For more information, please contact the Bureau of Treasury at (504) 658-1712 or (504) 658-1720.