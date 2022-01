On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, the vibes are good as the Sixers have won six in a row thanks to the continued top-shelf play of one Joel Hans Embiid. Steve, Emily, and Dan break down how this season so far stacks up against last season’s MVP run, and what Embiid has improved so far. They also discuss the spat between Tobias Harris and Sixers fans during the game versus the Rockets on Monday night.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO