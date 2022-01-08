ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

YMCA Southern Nevada operating testing locations as demand rises

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xX8GB_0dg1sZP900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, there is high demand for an increase in testing locations.

YMCA of Southern Nevada is operating several testing locations across the valley, including the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA on Meadows Lane.

LIST: COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in Southern Nevada

The Heinrich YMCA saw a constant flow of cars waiting to be tested since the site opened at 8 a.m. Friday, although its turnout was still fairly light compared to what other testing sites have been witnessing.

Those in line Friday expressed to 8 News Now how relieved they were to have found a testing site.

“We actually got a notification on our local Paradise Palms website, saying that the line was not bad here and that residents should come here and try it on, so that’s why we’re here,” said Joann Arguello at the Heinrich location.

YMCA of Southern Nevada partnered with Haztech Testing Center to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests. No appointment is needed, and results come back within two to three days.

“Just want to be safe for me and my family. I did have COVID one time before, it’s not a good feeling,” said Lawrence Waller. “People were at my house recently. Come to find out that one of those people that were at my house had a family member that had it, but they didn’t know, so I just wanna make sure that I’m good again.”

The two other YMCA testing locations are Skyview YMCA on Centennial Parkway and Centennial Hills YMCA on Buffalo and 95.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pt1vT_0dg1sZP900
(KLAS-TV)

The Heinrich YMCA closed at 6 p.m. Friday but will be open over the weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The YMCA testing sites will continue to operate as long as there is a local need for them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca Southern Nevada#Omicron#Haztech Testing Center#Covid#Skyview Ymca#Klas Tv#The Heinrich Ymca#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

Cheektowaga Starbucks becomes second location in country to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second Buffalo-area Starbucks location has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday. The location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the second Starbucks store in America to form a union, joining the Elmwood Village location that made history by voting to unionize in early December. The Genesee Street location […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy