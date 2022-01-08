YMCA Southern Nevada operating testing locations as demand rises

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, there is high demand for an increase in testing locations.

YMCA of Southern Nevada is operating several testing locations across the valley, including the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA on Meadows Lane.

The Heinrich YMCA saw a constant flow of cars waiting to be tested since the site opened at 8 a.m. Friday, although its turnout was still fairly light compared to what other testing sites have been witnessing.

Those in line Friday expressed to 8 News Now how relieved they were to have found a testing site.

“We actually got a notification on our local Paradise Palms website, saying that the line was not bad here and that residents should come here and try it on, so that’s why we’re here,” said Joann Arguello at the Heinrich location.

YMCA of Southern Nevada partnered with Haztech Testing Center to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests. No appointment is needed, and results come back within two to three days.

“Just want to be safe for me and my family. I did have COVID one time before, it’s not a good feeling,” said Lawrence Waller. “People were at my house recently. Come to find out that one of those people that were at my house had a family member that had it, but they didn’t know, so I just wanna make sure that I’m good again.”

The two other YMCA testing locations are Skyview YMCA on Centennial Parkway and Centennial Hills YMCA on Buffalo and 95.

(KLAS-TV)

The Heinrich YMCA closed at 6 p.m. Friday but will be open over the weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The YMCA testing sites will continue to operate as long as there is a local need for them.

