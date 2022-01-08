ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Free COVID-19 test kits ending up on black market south of the border

By Salvador Rivera
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0humum_0dg1sYWQ00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — San Diego County libraries have handed out tens of thousands of COVID-19 home tests kits in recent weeks to anyone who walked up.

With no record as to who’s getting them or how many, it’s widely known that many people have been visiting various libraries on a daily basis and collecting and accumulating a large number of tests kits.

Minors from Mexico brought to California for COVID-19 vaccines

So, it’s no surprise that many of these tests, meant for people in the U.S., have been taken south of the border.

“My parents are one of them,” said Sandy, a Chula Vista, California, resident who admitted that her parents got several tests kits and took them to relatives in Tijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgPqn_0dg1sYWQ00
COVID-19 self-test kits that have been handed out for free at San Diego County libraries. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“There’s a lot of people that need them and they don’t know what they have, they think it’s just a regular cold. A lot of people don’t have vaccines either; it’s not as simple as we get it here,” she said. “Go out and get a test for free to do at home,”

Sandy said very little testing is available in Mexico, with testing sites charging 500 pesos or about $25 per test.

Many from Mexico crossing border for COVID-19 booster shots

“It’s expensive to get tested, 500 pesos is not easy for a lot of people to pay and there’s not a lot of places where they can get tested,” she said.

Border Report has discovered some of the tests are ending up on the black market being sold online for about $18.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Sandy said her parents did not sell the tests they received in San Diego, although she did say she has a problem with the tests being sold.

“Instead of these people selling them, they should give them away to these people that are in need of a test, you never know you might save a life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
County
San Diego County, CA
WGNO

Which masks work the best against omicron variant?

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Market#Covid#South Of The Border#Weather#Mexico#Border Report#Borderreport Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

6 essentials to get you through post-holiday SADness

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As FOX8 points out, nearly 8% of U.S. adults experience seasonal depression during the winter holidays. It is a time when feelings of loneliness are intensified by the many social events that occur during the last few weeks of the year. For some, however, even after the holidays […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy