Slight increase in spotty showers Saturday along with rising surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue with an increase in southwest winds later today. A weak front is expected to move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. This will allow for some slightly heavier showers as the front approaches. Models continue to show prefrontal convergence bands setting up over Maui County, with scattered showers expected. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds. A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 12 HOURS AGO