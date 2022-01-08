ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Slight increase in spotty showers Saturday along with rising surf

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spell of light winds and mostly dry weather will be interrupted by occasional frontal passengers over the next few days. The first front will be weak and bring only some light showers...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers today with light winds; more huge surf ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue with an increase in southwest winds later Monday. A weak front is expected to move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. This will allow for some slightly heavier showers as the front approaches.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weak front expected late Monday

Skies should be mostly clear and winds will be light, with warning-level surf for most north and west shores. Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away. Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. The state Department of Education reports nearly 1,787 students and staff...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers for most of the state. Maui county expect partly sunny conditions with a chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80. Variable winds to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Southwest winds will increase some today...
HONOLULU, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii sees 3,875 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 3,875 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total number to 147,099. With no additional fatalities, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,105. Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 41,725 COVID cases detected. Of the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid ongoing COVID surge, Oahu limits capacity at large indoor events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new capacity rule starting Monday caps attendance at Honolulu’s largest events amid an ongoing COVID surge on Oahu. Under the new restriction, all indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to 50% capacity. For example, if an auditorium can seat 2,000, the capacity at that event would be 1,000.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers expected tonight, more huge surf ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue with an increase in southwest winds later today. A weak front is expected to move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. This will allow for some slightly heavier showers as the front approaches. Models continue to show prefrontal convergence bands setting up over Maui County, with scattered showers expected. Behind the front, expect a short period of cool trade winds. A mainly light wind pattern will lead to land and sea breezes Wednesday through Friday, followed by a possible return of trade winds next weekend.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Person
North West

