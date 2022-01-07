ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, one death

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and one death related to...

Source New Mexico

Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid

The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed a resolution approving $557 million in funding to be used as hardship assistance.
lakepowelllife.com

Navajo Nation to Provide 2nd Hardship Assistance Checks

On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CD-62-21, approving $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance to provide direct financial relief for the Navajo people, to help mitigate the devastating effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution was...
kjzz.com

Navajo leader OKs $557M in virus relief funds for members

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has approved $557 million in virus relief funds for individual tribal members. Nez signed the legislation late Tuesday to send $2,000 checks to Navajo adults and $600 to children under 18. Tribal lawmakers voted last week to tap some of...
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
kjzz.com

Salt Lake County Health issues mask order amid record-breaking COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has issued a 30-day mask order in response to the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. This order Friday follows a letter sent by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to the Salt Lake County Health Department asking for a mask requirement. The letter urged the department to enact "a life-saving county-wide mask requirement in public spaces during the next several weeks."
kjzz.com

COVID-19 cases rising at long-term care facilities in Utah, data shows

FARMINGTON, Utah — Data from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) shows rising COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities in the state. “Since December 26, when we only had 52 facilities experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, we’re now at 128 facilities,” said Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of UDOH. “So we more than doubled the numbers of facilities experiencing outbreaks in a really short time related to Omicron.”
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

Speaker Hortman Calls For Vaccine Or Weekly Testing Mandate For Representatives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s House speaker is calling for a COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing requirement for all state representatives. In a letter to House members and staff Monday, Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman cited Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. Specifically, the Nov. 4 Emergency Temporary Standard requiring all private employers with 100+ employees to institute a vaccine or weekly testing mandate. Minnesota adopted that ETS Jan. 3, and its requirements went into effect Monday. “The House has an obligation to comply with OSHA standards or face stiff penalties for noncompliance,” Hortman said. While OSHA’s standard applies to public employees in Minnesota, Hortman said,...
KIFI Local News 8

New USGS Idaho Water Science Center Director named

The U.S. Geological Survey has named Roy C. Bartholomay as the new Center Director of the USGS Idaho Water Science Center. The post New USGS Idaho Water Science Center Director named appeared first on Local News 8.
