ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Consumer Electronics Show Gives Glimpse At Different Future

By Adi Guajardo
newsy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way we collaborate, connect and commission work in the world is changing, and the CES tech conference gave a glimpse of that future. Lotte Data Communication and Caliverse, a software company, rolled out a creative content metaverse experience at CES. A spokesperson representing the companies says they hope...

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Tech-Enabled Experts Are the Future

Consumers will always need advisors and always need counsel, especially when it comes to huge, emotional and pricey decisions like buying a house — likely the largest transaction they'll ever make in their life.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report.The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.But Apple is unlikely to mention the word at all when it introduces its rumoured virtual reality headset, according...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Press

AWARD-WINNING FINGERPRINT LOCK COMPANY, BENJILOCK, DEMONSTRATES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus from in-person demonstrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral returned to CES this week to share the company's newest products with show attendees. Most notably, Cabral and the team are providing guests with the opportunity to test out BenjiLock's Fingerprint Sport Lock. CES attendees can see BenjiLock products firsthand at Venetian Expo Booth #53732, alongside Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and Hampton Products International.
BUSINESS
AFP

As health concerns rise, car gadgets proliferate

With personal health a rising priority around the world, the auto industry is on the hunt for new gadgets and accessories to make the car cockpit feel safer for the driver and passengers. Items on display at this week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) include air purifiers, car seat alarms and intelligent sun visors. The objective is to transform the automobile "into a sort of health cocoon," Christophe Perillat, deputy chief executive of Valeo said at a press conference at the show held in Las Vegas. The French auto supplier's wares at CES include devices to monitor drivers' attention and air filters and systems that allow personalized climate controls for passengers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Marcus Hall
wrtv.com

Consumer Electronics Show highlights new generation of robots

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas highlights some of the year's innovations in technology, showcasing robots that have been developed to handle everyday tasks. One robot that's already emerged in the South Korean market follows you around, hauling your luggage and even taking it to your room, and it doesn't even expect a tip.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics Show#Robot#Product Marketing#Lotte Data Communication#Caliverse#Carbon Origins#The Twin Cities Mn
UPI News

Robot, flying car, beermaker among innovations on tap at CES

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A humanoid robots, a flying car and a gadget for improved beer-making at home are among the tech innovations on display Thursday at the annual CES in Las Vegas. The consumer electronics showcase, which runs through Friday, is back in person after being held "virtually" last...
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Bobcat Reveals Electric Compact Loader at Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (DTN) -- Doosan Bobcat has unveiled an all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 -- a high-profile, three-day technology show ending Friday. The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, eliminating hydraulic systems, emissions and vibration, while providing a cleaner, quieter machine.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Celebrities
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This all-in-one smart door boasts built-in Ring and Yale gadgets

Plenty of us think about our home’s front door in terms of components, adding doorbells, peepholes, lighting, smart locks and the like, but rarely do we consider the door itself as a smart entity. Now, Masonite International is thinking about front doors in exactly that way, announcing today at CES 2022 that it’s making the first smart door for home use and partnering with two of the biggest names in smart entry tech to do it: Ring and Yale.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy