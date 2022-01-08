Pleasanton Begins Dismantling Downtown Parklet Shelters

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for many restaurants in downtown Pleasanton and elsewhere during the pandemic, but now businesses are being ordered by the city to remove their parklets or face fines. The move comes right as rising COVID cases from the omicron variant have an increasing number of customers requesting outdoor seating, creating a problem for restaurants and diners alike. Many customers are not ready to go back inside. “It’s like, ‘Oh, how are we going to eat outside and still go to our favorite place?’ Because we don’t care for going inside,” explained said...

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO