Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton Begins Dismantling Downtown Parklet Shelters

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton is telling downtown businesses to remove...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

krcrtv.com

Conversion of Chico BMX track into homeless shelter begins as city enters into settlement

CHICO, Calif. — From BMX track to homeless shelter: that work has begun in Chico. Amidst the federal Warren v. Chico case that is preventing city police from moving those camping on public property, millions of dollars have been dedicated to converting the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds BMX track into a homeless shelter. $600,000 has come from city funding, with another $1.7 million in COVID-relief dollars coming from the county.
CHICO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Saratoga Village to keep its outdoor parklets through 2022

The temporary outdoor dining structures in Saratoga Village are sticking around for another year.. The city of Saratoga and Caltrans agreed last month to keep the dining parklets along Big Basin Road standing through December. “That’s the great news; we have them there for at least the end of 2022,”...
SARATOGA, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Pleasanton Makes Restaurants Remove Parklets for Street Cleaning

The many outdoor dining spaces that line downtown Pleasanton were removed Friday for street cleaning purposes. It's unclear exactly how long these eateries and watering holes will have to exist without their parklets — amid a time that's seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the Bay Area, leaving dining patrons to choose outdoor seating instead of eating indoors — but the City of Pleasanton is expected to allow these businesses to rebuild their roadside eating areas sometime in the spring; may business owners, however, worry of the financial pitfalls they may face with these COVID-19-safe areas removed for such a long time. [ABC7]
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Pleasanton forcing restaurants to tear out popular parklets

PLEASANTON — Pleasanton is requiring all downtown businesses to remove their outdoor parklets, tents and other street dining setups by Friday so crews can clean streets and prune trees, but some restaurant owners are bristling at the order, which they say will cost them thousands of dollars and eliminate critically needed dining options during a massive COVID spike.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Pleasanton City Order to Take Down Parklets Puts Restaurants in a Pinch

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for many restaurants in downtown Pleasanton and elsewhere during the pandemic, but now businesses are being ordered by the city to remove their parklets or face fines. The move comes right as rising COVID cases from the omicron variant have an increasing number of customers requesting outdoor seating, creating a problem for restaurants and diners alike. Many customers are not ready to go back inside. “It’s like, ‘Oh, how are we going to eat outside and still go to our favorite place?’ Because we don’t care for going inside,” explained said...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula Restaurateur Hit With Lawsuit by Serial ADA Filer Over Parklet

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — A San Carlos restaurant owner is urging state lawmakers to step in after he was sued by a man who has filed thousands of lawsuits against California businesses over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “It is a legal scam,” said Francesco Ruggiero. “I’m not the first, I’m not the last person.” Ruggiero, who owns Delizie restaurant in the heart of San Carlos, was hit with the lawsuit last year. The plaintiff, Scott Johnson, is a quadriplegic. In court documents Johnson claims that Ruggiero’s tables at his restaurant’s outdoor parklet were not wheelchair-friendly. Before Johnson’s lawsuit, Ruggiero said...
SAN CARLOS, CA
fox13news.com

Downtown Lakeland 'parklets' will expand outdoor seating along Kentucky Ave.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Two of Lakeland's hottest restaurants are getting a chance to expand their outdoor dining spaces. Development officials hope it gives surrounding businesses a boost, as well. The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, LDDA, plans on installing so-called parklets in front of two of downtown’s busiest restaurants: Harry’s and...
LAKELAND, FL
MercuryNews

Semi-permanent parklets due in downtown Los Gatos this year

Pizza Chicago di Italia owner Hunam Kal said he’s glad the temporary outdoor dining structure at his downtown Los Gatos restaurant will soon be replaced with a semi-permanent one. “A lot of people love sitting outside,” Kal said. “Instead of being so temporary, it looks really unique and it’s...
LOS GATOS, CA
mysoutex.com

Decorating begins for Christmas tree forest in downtown

Main Street Goliad has begun decorating its Christmas tree forest. This marks Main Street Goliad’s fifth year operating the award winning Goliad Christmas Tree Project. During its first week of work, Main Street Goliad is decorating the building itself. During the second week of decoration, different clubs, businesses and...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Tri-Valley Tribune

Top condo units for sale in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Pleasanton or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Testing Site Finder

(Getty Images)   Miami-Dade County offers free testing for COVID-19 at drive-thru, walk-in and mobile sites. CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN MIAMI-DADE. Test site operations are expanding in Broward to meet increased demand. Eight new sites are opening in January and other sites have expanded testing capacity. CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN BROWARD. In Monroe County, positive COVID-19 cases are significantly increasing as well.   CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN MONROE.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Decade-Long Project Underway To Ensure There’s Enough Water For North Texans

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a year when Texas added more new people than any other state, a new project is underway to make sure there is enough water to go around. More than 3,000 acres of land southeast of Dallas will be flooded to become wetlands. The water will come from the Trinity River, which is where treated wastewater returns once it leaves homes, essentially making the wetlands one “big recycling project” according to planners. Approved by the Tarrant Regional Water District board of directors last month, the initial design will add enough water to the system for 560,000 people once its...
FORT WORTH, TX

