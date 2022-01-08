ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Liam Payne wants to learn to play golf to 'be better' than Niall Horan

By Celebretainment
sunnysidesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Payne is learning to play golf to take on Niall Horan. The ‘Sunshine’ singer has said he plans to beat his One Direction bandmate at his own game, as he’s planning on going through intense golf training in 2022 so that he can “be better” than his golf-mad...

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Cheryl's torn over Liam Payne's LA move

They may have split in 2018, but Cheryl and Liam Payne have always prided themselves on staying close for the sake of their four-year-old son Bear. What’s more, their bond has only been strengthened over the past 18 months, as travel restrictions meant that Liam spent more time close by.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Serena Williams Has a Dance-Off in New Instagram Video (& We're Loving Her Baton Twirling)

We may know Serena Williams for her incredible moves on the tennis court, but it looks like she's ready whenever someone calls for a dance-off, too. The 40-year-old athlete shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she's seen engaging in a battle of moves with Hampton University Marching Force twirler Simeon “Simi” Guyton. She captioned the video, “A little dance off is never a bad idea. @s._imi agrees.”
TENNIS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Niall Horan
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Mini Golf#Sun#Modest Golf
iheart.com

Justin And Hailey Bieber Make Major Changes To Their Love Nest

Justin and Hailey Bieber are taking their multi-million-dollar love nest to the next level with some major home renovations. According to TMZ, the Bieber's are looking to complete several projects to their Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together last August for $25.8 million. Property plans filed in California and obtained...
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Selena Gomez Reveals Massive Back Tattoo: Check Out Her New Ink

As the year winds down, it seems Selena Gomez had one last thing she wanted to get done before welcoming 2022. On Wednesday (December 15), Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed the 29-year-old pop star popped in for some new ink. The end result appears to be a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Demi Lovato Debuts New “Fresh Start” Buzzcut

For, the acclaimed artist has just debuted their new haircut: a buzzcut just in time for the holidays. They unveiled the new do over the weekend on their Instagram in a new video filmed by Angelo Kritiko. Lovato simply captioned the post: “fresh start.”. They continued to share more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore a (Very) Little Black Dress to the Opera

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The classic LBD will always reign supreme. And while we certainly don't need additional proof to authenticate the above statement, Hailey Bieber's latest look gave us just that—and so much more. On Monday night, Hailey and Justin Bieber attended the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy