Paulsboro, NJ

Delran over Paulsboro - Girls basketball recap

By Casey Roland
 2 days ago
Riley Ahrens made three 3-pointers and four free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Delran to a victory on the road over Paulsboro, 48-30. Kaylee Taylor finished with...

Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Girls basketball recap

Gloucester Catholic got a quick start with a 24-4 first quarter advantage and a 38-11 halftime lead to defeat Clayton, 54-29 in Clayton. Junior Macie Nugent scored a season-high 23 points to lead Gloucester Catholic. Nugent is now averaging 11.6 points. Gloucester Catholic (6-2) also received 14 points from senior...
Times of Trenton girls basketball notebook: No. 17 Ewing continues unbeaten start

The unbeaten run for the NJ.com No. 17-ranked Ewing basketball team continued last week with a pair of Colonial Valley Conference wins over Robbinsville and West Windsor-Plainsboro South to stand at 5-0. A couple more CVC home games are ahead this week, against Lawrence on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.) and Steinert on Friday (7 p.m.), but the Blue Devils’ test will continue over the holiday weekend.
No. 14 St. Rose rolls over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Cavanaugh led with a game-high 16 points as St. Rose, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, built a decisive lead early to win, 50-37, over Monmouth in Belmar. Rosie Scognamiglio finished with 12 points for St. Rose (5-1), which led 24-16 at halftime and then put the game out of reach with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.
Ice Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Jan. 10

No. 14 Morristown-Beard at No. 13 Morris Knolls-Hills, 6:30. Follow Brian Bobal on Twitter for live updates. Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown at Park Regional, 8:30. No. 13 Morris Knolls-Hills vs. No. 14 Morristown-Beard, 6:30. No. 19 Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Manasquan, 8. Statewide Results. Monday, Jan. 10. BIG NORTH. Passaic Valley 4, Clifton...
Bayonne over Old Bridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Junior Anthony O’Brien had two goals and an assist to lead Bayonne to a 4-1 win over Old Bridge at the Rick Korpi Arena in Bayonne. O’Brien scored the game’s first two goals in the first period. He now has a team-high 21 points on 17 goals and four assists.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Drew Werthman scored twice for Notre Dame in its 3-0 win against Robbinsville at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Gavin Frith had the other goal for Notre Dame (5-2-1), his teammate in Will Celli produced two assists and Andrew Gasiewski, Trey Guire, Ty Watson and Darin Urstadt picked up one assist apiece. Cole Werthman delivered with 27 saves in the shutout.
Passaic Valley over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Kratz recorded a natural hat trick in the second period to spark Passaic Valley to a 4-0 win over Clifton at Montclair State. Passaic Valley jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Jonathan Montana. Kratz then provided more than enough insurance and increased his season total to 12 goals.
First wrestling power point release of the 2021-2022 season

For the first time in two years, team wrestling playoffs will return this year. And that means power points are back as teams jockey for position to compete in the postseason once again. Up to eight teams will qualify in each group. The public sectional quarterfinals and semifinals will be...
