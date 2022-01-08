Delran over Paulsboro - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens made three 3-pointers and four free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Delran to a victory on the road over Paulsboro, 48-30. Kaylee Taylor finished with...www.nj.com
