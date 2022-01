'Beautiful, ain't it?" One Pennsylvania man decided to usher in the holidays his own way. And by own way, we mean intentionally lighting is own house on fire. Police released the details about the bizarre incident that happened December 3 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. When authorities arrived on the scene, they say the 37-year-old suspect was wearing two bathrobes, while sitting in car with the doors open and blasting music. It was quite the party, though no has been able to confirm whether or not if he was listening to Burning Down the House by The Talking Heads.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO