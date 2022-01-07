TRAILER & POSTER NOW AVAILABLE – Andrea Riseborough in Psychological Thriller HERE BEFORE – In Theaters Feb. 11, VOD Feb. 15

This more personal take on the bloodsucking genre is coming next month. Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair, will bring ROSE: A LOVE STORY to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and other digital platforms February 8. The film was directed by Jennifer Sheridan from a script by Matt Stokoe, who also stars along with Sophie Rundle and Olive Gray. The synopsis: “ROSE is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO