TRAILER & POSTER NOW AVAILABLE – Andrea Riseborough in Psychological Thriller HERE BEFORE – In Theaters Feb. 11, VOD Feb. 15

By Adrian Halen
 3 days ago

Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor's girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her...

ramascreen.com

Watch Andrea Riseborough In This Trailer For Psychological Thriller HERE BEFORE

Saban Films has released these official poster and trailer for HERE BEFORE. Releasing in Theaters on February 11 and VOD on February 15. Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor’s girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child.
rue-morgue.com

Vampire thriller “ROSE: A LOVE STORY” arising from Shout! Studios; trailer & poster

This more personal take on the bloodsucking genre is coming next month. Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair, will bring ROSE: A LOVE STORY to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and other digital platforms February 8. The film was directed by Jennifer Sheridan from a script by Matt Stokoe, who also stars along with Sophie Rundle and Olive Gray. The synopsis: “ROSE is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.”
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Long-Awaited Trailer for Woody Allen’s RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL – In U.S. Theaters January 28th

” I’d frankly prefer not die for anything. And that includes sickness, old days or choking on a bagel.”. Woody Allen’s latest work, RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL (which was shot in 2019 and premiered at last year’s Sebastian Film Festival), is now arriving in the U.S. in theaters and on digital platforms on January 28, 2022 from MPI Media Group.
pophorror.com

Jamie Patterson’s ‘The Kindred’ (2022) In Select Theaters And On Demand This January – Watch the Trailer Now!

The Kindred premieres in select theaters and on demand January 7, 2022. The supernatural thriller deals with family tragedy, buried secrets, and what happens when the deeds of the living manifest in the spiritual world. When a young woman investigates the motives behind her father’s suicide, she discovers a frightening connection with the disappearance of several children.
horrornews.net

The World We Knew – Trailer and Poster!

Following its premier at FrightFest, British horror-thriller The World We Knew debuts on VOD and DVD in the USA on January 11 2022 distributed by Mutiny Pictures. Turning the contemporary British gangster movie on its head The World We Knew is a stylish haunted house film blending pitch black humour and creeping dread with a touch of macabre surrealism.
horrornews.net

Nightmarish Family Psychodrama A BANQUET Opens February 18th | Trailer Debut

Starring Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes,. Widowed mother Holly (Sienna Guillory) is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander) experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith, Betsey refuses to eat but loses no weight. In an agonizing dilemma, torn between love and fear, Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs.
horrornews.net

Watch HNN Presents: The Dead Half on Vimeo

HNN Presents: The Dead Half is now available on Vimeo from Bayview Entertainment. Setting out to shoot a documentary in a local haunted house, four young filmmakers discover that the truth is far more horrible than the legend. Watch HNN Presents: The Dead Half on Vimeo. About HNN Presents. We...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Please Baby Please’ With Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore to Open Rotterdam Film Fest

The International Film Festival Rotterdam has unveiled its official lineup for 2022, which, due to the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Netherlands, will be an online-only event. The Omicron wave has also impacted this year’s lineup, including the opening night film, with Amanda Kramer’s U.S. drama Please Baby Please replacing Dutch feature Along the Way from Mijke de Jong as the movie that will kick off IFFR 2022 on Jan. 26. Andrea Riseborough and Harry Melling star in Please Baby Please as newlyweds questioning their sexual identity who become the obsession of a threatening greaser gang. Demi...
horrornews.net

Film Review: Superhost (2021)

In SUPERHOST, Teddy and Claire are travel vloggers who run a channel called “SUPERHOST” where they travel and share their experiences in and around vacation homes, and until recently, had become successful doing it. With a dwindling subscriber count, they find the perfect opportunity to create content that people want to see when they meet Rebecca, the host of their most recent trip. Slowly they start to realize that something isn’t right with Rebecca, and as they investigate it further, they unlock a horrifying truth. She doesn’t just want a great review, she wants something far worse.
GeekTyrant

Trailer For The Psychological Thriller WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD?

A trailer has been released for an upcoming psychological thriller titled What Happened at 625 River Road? The film is based on a true story about two female students who are staying in a rental home in rural New York. While there, a chain of mysterious events takes place that remains unsolved to this day.
horrornews.net

Filmmaking Stuff Podcast: Michael Joy talks Horror Movie Marketing

In this Filmmakingstuff interview, Tom Malloy talks with Michael Joy, the CEO of Marketing Macabre, a marketing company made specifically for marketing horror movies!. Ep 233: Horror Movie Marketing With Michael Joy and Tom Malloy. www.filmmakingstuff.com/. Marketing Macabre – a horror boutique public relations company created to give independent filmmakers...
horrornews.net

Horror/thriller LAST RADIO CALL releases this Friday!

In the tradition of The Blair Witch Project, uncover the horror of LAST RADIO CALL This Friday!. Isaac Rodriguez’s found footage horror film, LAST RADIO CALL releases January 14th on Terror Films Channel and On Digital/VOD Jan 21. Written and Directed by Rodriguez, who also produced alongside Cynthia Bergen,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
Deadline

‘Encounter’: Read The Screenplay For Michael Pearce And Joe Barton’s Alien Invasion Thriller Starring Riz Ahmed

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Riz Ahmed was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but his latest movie, Amazon Studios’ Encounter, isn’t that kind of sci-fi movie. Encounter is about an alien invasion, but one that occurs on present day Earth, to a normal family, and raises additional questions of paranoia. Ahmed plays Malik, a Marine veteran who believes alien insects are possessing human beings for a takeover. Malik takes his two sons, Jay (Lucien-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada), away from their...
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

