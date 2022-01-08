Nicole Kidman Shares the Message She's Teaching Her Daughters About Work Ethic (Exclusive)

Keith Urban has won tons of awards and written a slew of hit singles, but he says his greatest accomplishment is marrying Nicole Kidman. The country singer made an appearance on Monday's episode of Living & Learning with Reba McEntire during which McEntire asks him what he considers to be his “biggest achievement.” Urban replies, “There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive.” He added, “Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life.” He went on to explain that, up until then, he'd “never had specific goals.” All he wanted to do was “live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them. Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing. That was it, that was the goal.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO