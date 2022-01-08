ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman Shares the Message She's Teaching Her Daughters About Work Ethic (Exclusive)

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman's successful career is attributed to the love and support from her family. The Oscar-winning actress expressed how her daughters -- Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11 -- as well as husband, Keith Urban, are all part of her process of taking on a new role, and the message she's teaching...

Vanity Fair

Keith Urban Says Marrying Nicole Kidman Is His Biggest Achievement

Keith Urban has won tons of awards and written a slew of hit singles, but he says his greatest accomplishment is marrying Nicole Kidman. The country singer made an appearance on Monday's episode of Living & Learning with Reba McEntire during which McEntire asks him what he considers to be his “biggest achievement.” Urban replies, “There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive.” He added, “Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life.” He went on to explain that, up until then, he'd “never had specific goals.” All he wanted to do was “live in Nashville, wanted to write songs and make some records and hope the radio plays them. Some people come see us play our own music instead of covers that I'm playing. That was it, that was the goal.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nicole Kidman
Aaron Sorkin
Lucille Ball
Javier Bardem
Keith Urban
People

Nicole Kidman Says She's Been 'Turned Down' in Hollywood Because of Age: 'At About 40, You're Done'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about ageism in the film industry, specifically toward women. The 54-year-old actress recently spoke to Dujour about her latest film, Being the Ricardos, and reflected on her experience getting older and how it's impacted her treatment in Hollywood. Kidman admitted that older actresses typically get turned away from more roles.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
