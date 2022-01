Two seasons into whatever this is, Ron Rivera has been exactly who you should've expected him to be. He's the dependable leader, full of character and decency, that the Washington Football Team sought to clean up its everlasting mess. His current team plays similar to his Carolina Panthers teams, right down to the slow starts and identical 13-19 records through the first 32 games. He's 60 now, but even after a cancer battle during his first season in Washington, he doesn't look like he has aged much over the past decade.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO