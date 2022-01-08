ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nauticus announces new exhibit, The Creative Mind

By Dana Hazzard
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus is celebrating the contributions of African Americans with their new exhibit called “The Creative Mind.”

The Creative Mind was made to highlight the contributions of African Americans in the fields of medicine, mathematics, engineering and science. The exhibit consists of a series of educational panels designed and produced by the National Academy of Sciences in Washington D.C.

General admission has been reduced to $7.57 courtesy of presenting sponsor, Bank of America.

“Bank of America believes that exhibits such as The Creative Mind have the power to inspire visitors to get involved with and solve big issues we face today, and those we’ll face tomorrow,” said Frank Castellanos, Bank of America President of Hampton Roads.

The exhibit is set to open on January 15 and will be on display through April 2.

