Battlefield 2042 Removes Fan-Favorite Mode

After selling 15 million copies of Stardew Valley and counting, lone-wolf developer Eric "Concerned Ape" Barone is a very rich man. That said, he's not resting on this massive success. Back in October, Barone announced his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, which looks and sounds similar to Stardew Valley. To this end, Barone's next game isn't just boring the visual style of Stardew Valley, it's borrowing some of its core features. During a recent interview, Barone confirmed that a fan-favorite feature from Stardew Valley is returning in Haunted Chocolatier, though it may be with some changes. More specifically, Barone has confirmed there will be a dating and relationships system in Haunted Chocolatier, but again, it sounds like it won't be a copy and paste job.
