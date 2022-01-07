J. David (Dave) Payne: Control Your Own Legacy

My career in the energy industry began when my partner and wife, Katherine (“Katie”) Lyssy Garza, and I started working in the Eagle Ford Shale helping ranchers and farmers lease and negotiate their royalty rights to exploration and production (E&P) companies. I am the co-founder and CEO of Lyssy Energy Enterprises LLC, a privately owned renewable utility scale energy developer located in South Texas in the city of Laredo, which operates in the entire state of Texas and beyond. The business originally began when my father-in-law asked me and my wife for assistance in the negotiations of leases offered to him. The goal was to help him maintain a healthy and clean surface, so as to not interfere with his daily ranching and farming operations. In the last five years, Lyssy has expanded and concentrated its scope of business to the development of utility scale energy. The immediate goal is to help add additional capacity to the grid in Texas and the national grid to help solidify the reliability of cheap electrical power for the consumer.

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO