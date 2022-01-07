ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J. David (Dave) Payne: Control Your Own Legacy

By Rebecca Ponton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineers design and build things, and they are driven to make them better. Dave Payne can speak in very complex, technical terms about the engineering side of the oil and gas industry, but there is a recurring theme that runs throughout the conversation about his 41-year career, and that is building...

A Day in the Life of… An Energy Entrepreneur

My career in the energy industry began when my partner and wife, Katherine (“Katie”) Lyssy Garza, and I started working in the Eagle Ford Shale helping ranchers and farmers lease and negotiate their royalty rights to exploration and production (E&P) companies. I am the co-founder and CEO of Lyssy Energy Enterprises LLC, a privately owned renewable utility scale energy developer located in South Texas in the city of Laredo, which operates in the entire state of Texas and beyond. The business originally began when my father-in-law asked me and my wife for assistance in the negotiations of leases offered to him. The goal was to help him maintain a healthy and clean surface, so as to not interfere with his daily ranching and farming operations. In the last five years, Lyssy has expanded and concentrated its scope of business to the development of utility scale energy. The immediate goal is to help add additional capacity to the grid in Texas and the national grid to help solidify the reliability of cheap electrical power for the consumer.
Letter from the Publisher (January-February 2022)

As we start the new year in our resilient oil and gas industry, it’s a good idea to reflect on the past year. We’ve encountered supply chain and economic challenges with COVID-19 lockdowns and government vaccine mandates. The Biden administration paused new drilling leases on public land and water, halted construction on the Keystone XL pipeline project, and suspended oil and gas leases on Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The administration’s $2 trillion spending bill (Build Back Better), which passed in the House and failed in the Senate (Senator Manchin, West Virginia, will not support it), would increase energy costs by blocking offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, and impose a new methane emission fee on oil and gas firms. The overall message from the administration has been negative toward the oil and gas industry, all in an effort to push aspects of the Green New Deal. Renewables (solar, wind, hydro) are part of our energy mix, but cannot be the sole source of energy; fossil fuel is the only reliable energy source to power our modern society.
Analysts Predict Increase in Demand During 2022

The oil and natural gas industry in Texas and the U.S. ended 2021 on a positive note as drilling and production increased from declines caused by the pandemic during 2020. “There has been a noticeable shift in sentiment in the oil market, with an increasing number of forecasts stating that demand destruction coming from the Omicron variant would not be as bad as previous variants due to the absence of widespread lockdowns,” according to Oilprice.com.
