J. David (Dave) Payne: Control Your Own Legacy

As we start the new year in our resilient oil and gas industry, it’s a good idea to reflect on the past year. We’ve encountered supply chain and economic challenges with COVID-19 lockdowns and government vaccine mandates. The Biden administration paused new drilling leases on public land and water, halted construction on the Keystone XL pipeline project, and suspended oil and gas leases on Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The administration’s $2 trillion spending bill (Build Back Better), which passed in the House and failed in the Senate (Senator Manchin, West Virginia, will not support it), would increase energy costs by blocking offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, and impose a new methane emission fee on oil and gas firms. The overall message from the administration has been negative toward the oil and gas industry, all in an effort to push aspects of the Green New Deal. Renewables (solar, wind, hydro) are part of our energy mix, but cannot be the sole source of energy; fossil fuel is the only reliable energy source to power our modern society.
