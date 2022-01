Q: Why go online for the first two weeks? Why not bring students back and just ask them to quarantine while attending in-person classes?. A: To be clear: UConn’s priority is to get students back on our campuses as soon as possible to resume in-person learning. The central goal of moving the first two weeks online was to avoid opening in the midst of the omicron surge, when Connecticut is seeing positivity rates in excess of 20%, and breakthrough cases among those vaccinated and boosted have become more common.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO