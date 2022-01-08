Libraries in Montgomery County will begin distributing rapid COVID-19 tests on Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, January 7th Montgomery County will now be offering to take home COVID-19 rapid test at libraries.

The tests will be available at 9 different library locations around the county from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Then more tests will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 10 other locations. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to two kits for each person.

“We’re trying to design this in a way that people aren’t going to be super frustrated by the process and that they can be in all of the communities,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. “We’re probably going to start with a number like 500 every 3 hours as ballpark, it may be slightly higher or lower depending on the specific footprint of the building.”

If you are experiencing any symptoms, you are urged to not go to the library, but instead visit a testing site. Click here for more information on locations.

