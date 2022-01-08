ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Libraries in Montgomery County will begin distributing rapid COVID-19 tests on Monday

By Cheyenne Corin
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday, January 7th Montgomery County will now be offering to take home COVID-19 rapid test at libraries.

MCPS gets rid of 5% COVID-19 threshold after clarification from state officials

The tests will be available at 9 different library locations around the county from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Then more tests will be distributed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 10 other locations. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to two kits for each person.

“We’re trying to design this in a way that people aren’t going to be super frustrated by the process and that they can be in all of the communities,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. “We’re probably going to start with a number like 500 every 3 hours as ballpark, it may be slightly higher or lower depending on the specific footprint of the building.”

If you are experiencing any symptoms, you are urged to not go to the library, but instead visit a testing site. Click here for more information on locations.

WDVM 25

Washington County Health Department adds Friday to testing schedule

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19, you may have a little bit more luck. The Washington County Health Department is adding a day to their COVID testing schedule to provide patients with better possibilities of getting tested sooner and in Washington County. The Washington County schedule now includes Friday […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

MDH continues to open new testing sites, expand hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — As lines to receive a COVID test continue to stretch out, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is working to continue opening and expanding hours at testing sites. MDH has been working with local health departments, hospitals and the Maryland National Guard to provide these adjusted hours. They updated residents on […]
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility receives state funding

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Hagerstown’s new multi-use sports facility is receiving state funding. The project was on the board of public works agenda and during their last meeting, they approved the funding for approximately $59 1/2 million dollars. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says the move makes sense economically to invest in Hagerstown. “This is a citizen-driven project. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

FCC offering new online training for emergency managers and community leaders

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Community College is offering a new innovative program for residents. FCC Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management & Public Safety (MACEM&PS) launched a new online training program for emergency managers and other community leaders, that aims to create logistical supply chain components during an emergency. “We are grateful to receive this […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Jefferson area schools lock out status after bank robbery lifted

UPDATE (4:01 p.m.) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said, they are helping Maryland State Police with a bank robbery at Middletown Valley Bank, and the lock out status has been lifted. FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An incident in Jefferson has caused a heavy police presence. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that schools in the area […]
JEFFERSON, MD
WDVM 25

Officials urge vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials urge the public to get vaccinated as communities become heavily impacted due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Washington, DC. During a community event, Mayor Bowser addressed the surge of COVID-19 cases in the district and plans for accessible vaccinations and testing for adults and children. Mayor Bowser says 30% […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools plan to open amid COVID-19 surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes as students prepare to return on Monday. In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined steps the school will take to balance the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

United Way of Frederick County offers free tax preparation support

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With the new year comes a new tax season, and the United Way of Frederick County is offering a free tax preparation program for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households. According to the organization United for ALICE, over 40 percent of U.S. households earn below the ALICE threshold and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Health Care Coalition hosts virtual open session

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Health Coalition invited the public to participate in the triennial process that develops community health in Frederick County. On January 19, 2022, the FCHCC will hold an innovative virtual session to highlight current results in five important areas from its yearlong data collection process, as well as […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Officials break ground in first Lidl supermarket in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser and community members are coming together for a good cause, breaking ground with DC’s first Lidl store. The Lidl market, a German grocery chain, is said to bring healthy food options to Ward 7 and job opportunities. “It is going to be high-quality groceries, goods, and 45 jobs that pay […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Hearing for proposed housing development set for Monday

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington County community of Funkstown could soon be annexing close to five acres for a new housing project. Residents are invited to let town officials know how they feel about it. Construction could start midsummer. Funkstown Mayor Paul Crampton owns about 10 acres in town and has proposed new housing […]
FUNKSTOWN, MD
Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

