Rochester, NY

Parolee arrested in connection to deadly downtown Rochester crash

By Julia Popowych
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in regards to a deadly crash that happened earlier downtown.

According to officials, 46-year-old Rochester resident Benji Martinez was struck and killed in Friday morning’s crash. Police say the suspect operating the vehicle that killed Martinez was identified as 27-year-old parolee Kendre Preston.

Authorities say officers recovered a loaded Mac-11 firearm with a high capacity magazine from inside Preston’s vehicle. They say the gun was painted to look like a toy.

Officials say officers also recovered a quantity of fentanyl and Suboxone, both were packaged for street sale.

Rochester police officials say it was alleged that immediately preceding the crash, Preston was suspected of being involved in several incidents at different locations in the City of Rochester in which
multiple gunshots were fired.

Police say when officers attempted to stop Preston’s vehicle, he led them on a vehicle pursuit that lasted approximately three minutes. Preston is alleged to have been intoxicated while operating the vehicle.

Officials from the RPD say Preston has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and driving while intoxicated.

Preston remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the motor vehicle accident.

Preston was on parole for a criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree conviction in 2017. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. He was paroled in January of 2021.

Preston was re-incarcerated in September of 2021 for violating his parole and again released in November 2021.

Preston’s arraignment will be set at a future date and time.

Comments / 11

miss m
2d ago

at 1st I thought the bad guy got killed in the carsh, that would be to much like right, my heart goes out to the family 💝 of the innocent bystander that lost their life flopping on their way to work, they need to rethink letting these parolees out sooner, because most of them will come out and commit more crimes, and take innocent lives.

Reply
9
elusive one
2d ago

"Less is more" you can start writing your thank you letters to Warren right now. So, he's responsible for negligent homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, High capacity mags, distributing drugs, resisting arrest, high speed vehicle operation. Warren, your ticket to ride, hopefully Evans will begin his quest to end this mindlessness.

Reply(1)
4
Karen Dimitry-Popp
2d ago

Stop releasing these criminals! They just go back to their life of crime!

Reply
10
 

