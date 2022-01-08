Parolee arrested in connection to deadly downtown Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced an arrest Friday night in regards to a deadly crash that happened earlier downtown.

According to officials, 46-year-old Rochester resident Benji Martinez was struck and killed in Friday morning’s crash. Police say the suspect operating the vehicle that killed Martinez was identified as 27-year-old parolee Kendre Preston.

Authorities say officers recovered a loaded Mac-11 firearm with a high capacity magazine from inside Preston’s vehicle. They say the gun was painted to look like a toy.

Officials say officers also recovered a quantity of fentanyl and Suboxone, both were packaged for street sale.

Rochester police officials say it was alleged that immediately preceding the crash, Preston was suspected of being involved in several incidents at different locations in the City of Rochester in which

multiple gunshots were fired.

Police say when officers attempted to stop Preston’s vehicle, he led them on a vehicle pursuit that lasted approximately three minutes. Preston is alleged to have been intoxicated while operating the vehicle.

Officials from the RPD say Preston has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and driving while intoxicated.

Preston remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the motor vehicle accident.

Preston was on parole for a criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree conviction in 2017. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. He was paroled in January of 2021.

Preston was re-incarcerated in September of 2021 for violating his parole and again released in November 2021.

Preston’s arraignment will be set at a future date and time.

