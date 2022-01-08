NEXT Memphis offers childcare services to help support struggling families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Mid-South families rely on childcare, and one organization wants to do more to help them.

NEXT Memphis plans on assisting nearly 4,000 families and their kids.

“When I hear that number, that means that we’ll be able to provide an opportunity for more children,” said Program Coordinator for NEXT Memphis, Candace Tate.

Tate told FOX13 the organization is expanding its services to 12 childcare centers to better support families.

“We want to make sure that those kids are literate and ready to jump into those kindergarten classrooms and be successful,” said Tate.

Other coordinators like Brooke Churchill said resources are offered in various ways for families seeking financial help, counseling, and additional information to support families and their kids.

“We come from a strength-based approach with families, so when a mom recognizes her needs and reaches out for help, that’s a number one strength right there,” said Churchill.

NEXT Memphis is associated with 22 childcare centers across Shelby County. The organization wants families to know they want the best for their families’ kids too.

“When families are in crisis or when families aren’t doing well, we want to make sure that their children have a firm understanding and a good background,” said Tate.

Getting these kids prepared is NEXT Memphis’s number one mission, and helping families be better prepared.

“You don’t ever want to see a family struggle, but I am very fortunate that NEXT Memphis is in a place and a position to help those families,” said Tate.

Parents believe this is something any family can use if they need it.

CLICK HERE to learn more about NEXT Memphis and its programs.

“They told me about the program, asked if I would be interested in it, and at the time, I was like ‘Yes, please,’” said Asia Clark, a mother of triplets.

“When I came home with the triplets, I was afraid. I wasn’t working,” said Clark.

Clark said she understands parenting is a lot of work, and when she found out about NEXT Memphis through her childcare provider, she knew it was a no-brainer.

“When I found out everything that the program offered, I was amazed,” said Clark.

Clark said the organization wants the best for their participants, and since having her kids, she said she’s grown into a better mom.

Clarke said she’s been able to learn about “counseling services to like residential support, life skills.”

And, she said, the list goes on.

It’s been helpful to Clarke as a mom and rewarding for NEXT Memphis.

“Just being that support for her to alleviate those stresses, it was rewarding for us as well,” Churchill said.

Clark said it’s a program that families shouldn’t need to take advantage of but want to take advantage of.

“And I literally tell everybody I come in contact with about this program because I know there are a lot of families that could benefit,” she said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.