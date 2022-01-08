ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schneider Becomes First Woman to Win $1 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Schneider sailed to a historic milestone Friday when she racked up $1 million in Jeopardy! winnings outside of a tournament, becoming one of only...

www.thedailybeast.com

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Answers Question She’s Gotten Her Whole Life

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has been on a huge run, and that is set to continue as the Professors Tournament has come to an end. Schneider has already become a bit of a celebrity and that is no surprise. If you win 10 games in Jeopardy! people will know who you are. Much like many other contestants that have been on the show, she gets asked a question all the time. “How are you so smart?”
Ken Jennings
James Holzhauer
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wagers $4000 on Daily Doubles

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, “I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”
AOL Corp

Amy Schneider breaks another 'Jeopardy!' record, and the champion she beat had a sweet response

Even with Alex Trebek gone, one of the things about Jeopardy! that hasn't changed is the camaraderie among contestants. The latest example happened Dec. 24 when current champion Amy Schneider broke yet another record, and the woman she'd beaten congratulated her. Schneider burst through the previous winnings high from a female contestant — Larissa Kelly's $655,930 earned in regular play — with a cool $706,800.
The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
The Spun

Look: Jeopardy! Contestants Baffled By Question On Monday

It’s not often that you see a trio of Jeopardy! contestants unable to even venture a guess to a question, but that’s what happened on Monday. Monday night, Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle and returning champion Amy Schneider were all baffled by a music question. The category was “Musical...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She Was Voted Most Likely to be on the Game Show in 8th Grade

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Amy Schneider is performing so well on “Jeopardy!”, given her superlative back in eighth grade. Everyone remembers voting on their classmates to see “who’s most likely to become president” or “change the world” or “has the best hair.” But Schneider, who just won her 18th game on the show, was voted for a more intellectual superlative: Most Likely to Be on “Jeopardy!” One Day.
Sand Hills Express

Amy Schneider continues streak as most successful female “Jeopardy!” champ

“Jeopardy!” star Amy Schneider is continuing to break game records. Schneider became the highest ranked female contestant for consecutive games won on Tuesday and has kept on winning — a streak of 22 straight victories to date. Last week, she also broke the record for highest female earner of all time.
SFGate

'Jeopardy!' champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers. Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show's history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.
Kansas City Star

Amy Schneider keeps making ‘Jeopardy!’ history. How does she compare to past champs?

Amy Schneider’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” continues to reach historic levels, as she now holds the record for the most money won by a woman. The engineering manager from Oakland, California, has won 18 straight games on “Jeopardy!,” a mark only six other contestants have reached on the show. Her $706,000 in winnings place her fourth all time.
clevelandmagazine.com

Jeopardy! Winner Matt Amodio Is Always Game

The self-described introvert is ready to start a new Jeoprady! winning-streak in the Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio never thought he’d end up on Jeopardy!. At first glance, the Medina native, now a 31-year-old Yale University research assistant working on a Ph.D. in computer science with a focus on artificial intelligence, appeared to be the perfect contestant. He’d been watching the long-running game show since he was a kid. He loved participating in bar trivia nights. And he unwound at night by reading Wikipedia pages.
