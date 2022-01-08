The 2021 Year in Review Mega Episode – The TouchArcade Show #514

HFG has proudly launched another Sequel of the Point and Click Tour Escape Game. journey towards the adventure, you can …. HFG has proudly launched another Sequel of the Point and Click Tour Escape Game. journey towards the adventure, you can get a lot of challenges and excitement. Be ready to use your intelligence to find out the hidden objects and try to break out the doors and locks by using the key. Our game was beautifully designed with colorful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviate your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious room. Get ready for the most adventurous thrilling journey of your life! Start your escape mission and face challenging different varieties of logical puzzles. Enjoy the mysterious adventure journey continued from every room and door with a thrilling twist in the stories. Tour Escape is the Perfect Puzzle game for all Kinds of Ages. You have to find a way to escape from there by finding hidden objects and solving baffles. Enjoy an hour of mind blending fun! Game story: Jasper and Rihanna are both close pals. They're both organizing events for their respective firms. To keep their business afloat, they accept a large number of orders, such as parties and birthday celebrations. They are continuously looking for new opportunities. They were offered the chance to restore the abandoned city. They explore several regions in that city, as well as a scary house. If anyone got inside the scary house, they wouldn't be able to get out easily. Both of them went into it having no prior knowledge of the location. They became stranded in that place where no one could assist them. Finally, they found a way to conclude their journey using the tactics. Features: - 50 Challenging levels. - More than 90+ unique puzzles. - Amazing graphics and gameplay. - Family Entertainer suitable for all ages. - Humane hints for perfect assistance. - Earn coins through daily gifts and rewards. - Made easily understandable for beginners. - Challenge yourself by completing achievements. - Riddling Logic mysteries Puzzles waiting for unlocking. - Charming rooms with lots of hidden clues and solutions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO