ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The 2021 Year in Review Mega Episode – The TouchArcade Show #514

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 2 days ago

We’re back… again! Yes, after taking a month off of shows, and then doing a return show, we just weren’t able to find time to record during the last two weeks with all the holiday nonsense going on. So we’re back again, friends, with an XL episode discussing all of TouchArcade’s...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

The Best New Year’s Eve Episodes From Shows Like Sesame Street & More

If bringing in the new year at home, cozy on the couch in front of the TV, sounds like your plans on Dec. 31, you’re in the right place. Not only is New Year’s Eve one of the few nights where kids get a free “stay up past your bedtime” pass, but it’s also a night of great television specials that remind us — hey, we made it through another year!
TV & VIDEOS
wrir.org

The Unquiet Grave – Episode 34: 2021 IN REVIEW

Join me, Emily, from 9-11pm and reminisce on the year we all just survived and the best heavy metal created under its auspices! We’ll check out everything from the weirdest black metal to the silliest grind, and lots in between. I’ll also give my New Years resolutions for this show.
TV & VIDEOS
TouchArcade

Tour Escape Adventure Mystery

HFG has proudly launched another Sequel of the Point and Click Tour Escape Game. journey towards the adventure, you can …. HFG has proudly launched another Sequel of the Point and Click Tour Escape Game. journey towards the adventure, you can get a lot of challenges and excitement. Be ready to use your intelligence to find out the hidden objects and try to break out the doors and locks by using the key. Our game was beautifully designed with colorful interactive graphics and dressed up with appealing game-play objects that alleviate your eyes. Make up your mind to jump into a game of logic and fun. Observe, Analyze and use your logical skills to escape the mysterious room. Get ready for the most adventurous thrilling journey of your life! Start your escape mission and face challenging different varieties of logical puzzles. Enjoy the mysterious adventure journey continued from every room and door with a thrilling twist in the stories. Tour Escape is the Perfect Puzzle game for all Kinds of Ages. You have to find a way to escape from there by finding hidden objects and solving baffles. Enjoy an hour of mind blending fun! Game story: Jasper and Rihanna are both close pals. They're both organizing events for their respective firms. To keep their business afloat, they accept a large number of orders, such as parties and birthday celebrations. They are continuously looking for new opportunities. They were offered the chance to restore the abandoned city. They explore several regions in that city, as well as a scary house. If anyone got inside the scary house, they wouldn't be able to get out easily. Both of them went into it having no prior knowledge of the location. They became stranded in that place where no one could assist them. Finally, they found a way to conclude their journey using the tactics. Features: - 50 Challenging levels. - More than 90+ unique puzzles. - Amazing graphics and gameplay. - Family Entertainer suitable for all ages. - Humane hints for perfect assistance. - Earn coins through daily gifts and rewards. - Made easily understandable for beginners. - Challenge yourself by completing achievements. - Riddling Logic mysteries Puzzles waiting for unlocking. - Charming rooms with lots of hidden clues and solutions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toucharcade#Video Podcast#Episodes#Toucharcade Patreon
TouchArcade

‘Ragnarok: The Lost Memories’ Launching on January 13th, Multiple Pre-Registration Events with Rewards Happening Now

The latest in a very long line of Ragnarok Online spin-off games for mobile is titled Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, and it’s all ready to launch on both iOS and Android devices next week. This is a story about a boy who obsessively plays a video game until, one day, he wakes up to find that he’s actually stuck in the fantasy world of that very game. Monsters approach from all sides and just when it seems like the boy will end up being lunch, a wizard named Rina comes to his rescue and fights off the monsters. Lost in this world the boy follows Rina, but the more time he spends with her the more he realizes the two had known each other somehow already. You could say he starts to discover some… lost memories. Hey, that’s this game’s title! Check out the story trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
kggfradio.com

Year in Review: Dalton Gang a Movie and a Show

It has been a big year for the Dalton Defenders and Coffeyville when it comes to national media attention. The movie about the Dalton Gang and their attempt to rob two banks in Coffeyville came out earlier this year and premiered here in Coffeyville in early July. During the premiere,...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Heaven Dust 2’, ‘Warshmallows’, ‘Theatre of Sorrows’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 6th, 2021. It’s the first Thursday of the year, and that means the first big day of new releases of the year. There are several new games to look at, and while none of them jump out in a big way there are certainly a few good ones. We’ve got summaries of all of them as usual, along with the latest sales and a list of expiring discounts. Let’s dive on in!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Technology
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Dead Cells: The Queen & the Sea’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 10th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got reviews of a couple of recent releases. Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea gets put through the paces, and QUByte has another affordable action game for us to enjoy. We have a pair of new releases to check out, with both of them being ports from mobile. One is a bit of a blast from the past, and the other… not so much. There are also some new sales, plus some expiring deals you’ll want to consider. Let’s get going!
VIDEO GAMES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Hour

10 Side Hustles You Can Start From Home in 2022

Today, 45 percent of Americans report having a side hustle. That's a massive number, and if you haven't joined them yet, 2022 is the prime time to do it. There are tons of profitable side hustles out there just waiting for you to take advantage. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some courses that are price dropped to just $20 during our New Year, New You Sale that can help.
ECONOMY
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Be Singular Before Finding a Plural

If you are rushing into one relationship after another and having no luck with love, there might be a good reason. Sometimes, we think that we aren't going to be fulfilled until we are in a relationship with another person, but that isn't always the truth. A lot of the time, we are misdirecting the hole that we feel in our hearts, thinking that it is there because we haven't found the right one, when instead, the issues may be that we haven't had enough time to get to know ourselves.
anewmode.com

Why Am I Still Obsessed with Him? How to Stop Obsessing Over a Guy

This topic is near and dear to my heart because, as a lot of you know, I was once a major obsesser. I have this personality type that always needs to know and understand everything. It serves me well in my career, I mean I analyze and explain human behavior for a living, but it did not serve me well in dating and actually drove me crazy and drove all the men away.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy