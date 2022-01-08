ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Tribute To Actor Sidney Poitier On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople paid tribute to groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier at his star on...

miami.cbslocal.com

Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Ted Sarandos Lead Tributes to Sidney Poitier, “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94. The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited. Poitier...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Dies: Trailblazing Actor, Civil Rights Activist Was 94

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing and iconic actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian, has died, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced Friday. Details of his death were not immediately available. The first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — for 1964’s Lilies of the Field — Poitier was towering figure in Hollywood and beyond, starring in such classics as A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and To Sir With Love, to name a select few, while taking on a global profile for his unceasing calls for civil...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier’s Family Calls Him “Our Guiding Light” in Loving Tribute

Sidney Poitier’s family is sharing heartfelt memories of the star after his death Thursday night at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 94. In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, his relatives described their grief following the Oscar winner’s passing. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement read. “We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends.” The message praised the actor, whose accomplished career included such memorable films as Lilies of the Field, Guess Who’s Coming to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives

NEW YORK (AP) — We go to movies not just to escape, but to discover. We might identify with the cowboy or the runaway bride or the kid who befriends a creature from another planet. To see yourself on screen has long been another way of knowing you exist. Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at 94, […]
MOVIES

