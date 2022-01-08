Develop a plan for 2022

In Romans 13:1-7 the apostle Paul tells us that civil government is authorized by God. While it is the church’s responsibility, among other things, to preach the Gospel, administer the sacraments, and nurture the souls of its members; it is the state’s responsibility to order society, maintain a standing army, raise taxes, protect life and property, govern business, etc. Paul states that we should obey those authorities over us because they are instituted by God. Because God has authorized governing authorities, we should obey them because to disobey them is to disobey our God who has appointed them. When a civil ruler is invested with power, he is therefore accountable to God and has been “ordained,” so-to-speak, to carry out the responsibilities of governance.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO