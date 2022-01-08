Eaton County seniors can defer property taxes

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to extend the date on which senior citizens must pay their 2021 property taxes to April 30, 2022.

This extension does not include any penalties or interest, as long as the individual fills out a form and presents it to county Treasurer Bob Robison.

“Even though Social Security recipients did receive an annual cost of living adjustment, it still allows the flexibility for people who are on a fixed income to make their property tax payments,” said Jeremy Whittum, chairman of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners.

This cost-of-living adjustment will increase Social Security payments by 5.9 percent in 2022. But Whittum believes this might not be enough of a buffer for seniors facing financial hardship.

“We are in an inflationary period of our economic history,” Whittum said. “Many Social Security recipients I've spoken with have also received an offset in the increase in their Medicare cost…But some are at a net loss with the increase of our property tax.”

In addition to senior citizens, this also applies to other individuals who qualify for the extension under the General Property Tax Act.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook