Another Giant Jobs “Miss”

By Brian Maher
THE DAILY RECKONING
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur fathomless disfaith in experts is validated yet again…. The United States Department of Labor issued December’s unemployment figures this morning. A Dow Jones survey of economic wiseacres soothsaid that December would register 422,000 fresh jobs. How many fresh jobs did December register?. 199,000 — under half the...

beckershospitalreview.com

4.5M workers quit their jobs in November, setting another record

The quit rate for American workers saw yet another series high in November 2021, reaching 4.5 million, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Jan. 4. The quit rate increased to 3 percent, up from 2.8 percent in October, which saw 4.2 million quits. The healthcare and social assistance industry saw an increase of 52,000 quits since October 2021, with 598,000 quits in the sector in November.
ECONOMY
Macdaily News

U.S. job growth misses badly, sharply missing economists’ expectation

U.S. job growth faltered in December the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday. Payrolls in December rose by just 199,000, sharply missing the 400,000 jobs consensus forecast by Refinitiv economists. Megan Henney reports for FOXBusiness:. The latest figure represents the second consecutive month of worse-than-expected growth…...
ECONOMY
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar: U.S. Jobs Miss Opens the Door to 1.3690-1.3710

The U.S. Dollar looks set to lose further value to the Pound in the wake of a below-consensus U.S. jobs report according to an analyst we follow, although others say any weakness in the Dollar will prove short lived ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate rise. U.S. non-farm...
CURRENCIES
Seekingalpha.com

Could It Be Another 'Buy-The-Rumor, Sell-The-Fact' For The Dollar On The U.S. Jobs Report?

Although the Japanese economic recovery is intact, today's November household spending and income data disappointed. The focus is on the US employment report today to culminate the week that has seen a sharp backing up of interest rates, egged on by what were seen as hawkish FOMC minutes. US equities, especially the high-flying tech sector, slumped amid the rising interest rates. US shares pared losses late yesterday and those constructive impulses carried over into Asia Pacific trading today. Although Japan and Taiwan markets fell, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia's bourses advanced by more than 1%. India is the big winner of the week, with its leading indices up over 2%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is a little heavy today but is practically flat on the week. US futures are a little firmer. The US 10-year yield is around 1.72%, up about nine basis points this week. European yields are firmer, and core-peripheral spreads are widening. This week, the Italian yield is up around nine basis points, while the yield on the German bund has risen six. Gilts and Greek yields are up 18-19 bp this week. The dollar is softer against most of the major currencies today, but the Australian dollar and Japanese yen. On the week, the Antipodeans have borne the brunt of the greenback's gains, falling 1.1%-1.5%. Sterling is the only major currency to be eking out a small gain (~0.1%). Emerging market currencies have fared better than many would have expected given the rise in US yields. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is edging higher for the second day and is paring its losses to about 0.1%. Gold is off 2% this week to end a three-week rally. It is near yesterday's lows around $1790. Oil is firm, with February WTI a little above $80, representing almost a 6.8% advance this week. In late October it peaked a little over $82. US natgas is firm and is up about 3.75% this week, the most since late November. Europe's natgas is giving back yesterday's 2% gain but is still up almost 45% this week. Iron ore was softer in China today and gained about 5.2% this week. Copper is heavier and is closing in on a 1.75% weekly loss, its first in five weeks.
BUSINESS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
