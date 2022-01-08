ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

'Major vehicle crash,' pedestrian struck twice on Carmel Drive

By KATC NEWS
 2 days ago
The Lafayette Police Department were on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 6:11 PM in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive near a Dollar General.

The impact caused the victim to land in the southbound lane, resulting in her being struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

Police say after reviewing video footage of last night's accident, they were able to determine that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when the crash occurred.

One witness says they had almost hit the woman in dark clothing as she was in the middle of two lanes attempting to cross a crowded intersection.

They say, "No one could see her at all; I barely missed her."

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is still in critical condition.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

